DENVER -- The Tampa Bay Lightning know their quest for a Stanley Cup three-peat is one loss to the Colorado Avalanche away from ending. "There are no tomorrows now. Like, this is it, and so there's no more mulligans. We've got to pull this one out," coach Jon Cooper said ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO