Conroe ISD Trustee Position 1 Candidate Seeks to Unite

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2655 Sq. Ft. In the sought after community of Forest Ridge in Cochran’s Crossing, this contemporary/remodeled, fully bricked home showcases exceptional craftsmanship, custom detailing & is located on a secluded cul-de-sac. The home features 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen & a conveniently connected room to the primary bedroom. Timeless interiors offer impeccable scale & conveniences courtesy of custom wood beam cathedral ceilings in kitchen, coffered ceilings throughout the dining and living with immaculate crown molding, upgraded lighting package & backyard oasis.A few of the luxuries this home affords are:bonus room addition (used as a bedroom/study/home gym), engineered wood floors, all granite baths, marble wine bar & over sized backyard with wooden deck and built in spa. Walking distance to David Elem. & Collins Intermediate.Unwind after a long day by relaxing on the back patio or taking a dip in the spa.
