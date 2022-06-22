ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe ISD Trustee Position 1 Candidate Seeks to Unite

By Evan Berlin Campaign
 4 days ago

CONROE, TX -- Evan Berlin, Conroe ISD Graduate and long-time education and community advocate, says the politics surrounding a nonpartisan race for school board end with him. “We simply will not survive, let alone thrive, until we can break bread together as members of the community in which we live,” Berlin...

Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
1st baby born at Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands gets a special 5th birthday celebration

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Party hats came out and string quartets tuned up at a special celebration at Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands. Hundreds showed up to wish the best and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to young Jaxon Neal, who was the first baby born at the hospital five years ago. Jaxon’s parents – Josh and Kristina Neal – were the hospital’s first patients when it had just opened its doors in June of 2017.
HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
St. Luke’s Health - The Woodlands Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality stroke care

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- St. Luke’s Health - The Woodlands Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Adventure Summer Camp 2022 - Week 5

Magnolia Independent School District is offering a safe, fun, wholesome, and memorable Summer experience. Summer Camp Adventures is open to children ages 5-12, including non-Magnolia ISD students. The program is led by MISD employees and/or teachers who are trained and attain the appropriate certifications for the programs assigned.Summer Camp runs from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, July 29.
