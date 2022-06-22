ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MO

Increase in utilities rates needed to bridge Salem’s budget gap

By Frances Watson
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility bills are a big concern for everyone across the Ozarks. We’ve covered this issue for the past few years, especially for those living in Salem. Once again, people living there have reached out to us about another rate hike. Like many other cities,...

Washington County Employees Facing Charges

(Washington County, MO) Three Washington County office employees and one former employee are facing charges of stealing from Washington County. Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler, of Mineral Point, is charged with three felony counts of stealing, and one felony count of forgery. 41 year old Laura Laramore of Caledonia, and 24 year old Hanna I. Zettler of Potosi, are charged with felony stealing, and all three are charged with misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee, 50 year old Leslie Harmon of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing. It is alleged each individual knowingly received a fee for processing trustee property sales. A probable cause statement filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control indicates Washington County Sheriff, Zach Jacobsen, was contacted by a resident about fees to the County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen found the fees were collected in cash and not deposited into the county's general revenue fund. Daniel Jones & Associates completed an audit on May 24th and discovered there were over $105,000 of unaccounted funds.
Texas County suffers first heat-related death of 2022

Texas County saw its first heat-related death on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21. In 2021, the county lost three citizens due to high temperatures, all of which were considered preventable. Marie Lasater, the coroner, would like to remind residents to be mindful of the temperature, to drink...
Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
Department responds to Highway 17 fire

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department responded at 4 p.m. Friday to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed on East Highway 17 near the rock quarry. The vehicle was in motion when it caught fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department...
Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

An early-morning traffic stop in Iberia comes to an end with two suspects arrested and about half-a-pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl taken off the street. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the traffic stop happened along highway-42 with the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Arrested were 38-year-old Geneva Berry, of Iberia, and 52-year-old Lisa Kenyon, of Camdenton. Both are charged with first-degree trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Miller County Jail. Bond, for both, was set at $125,000.
Woman accused of DWI flown to hospital after Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. Emergency crews flew a woman to a hospital Wednesday night following a Pulaski County crash. The crash happened around 6:55 p.m. on Highway 133 near Richland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Misty L. Miller, 31, of Richland, hit a barbed wire fence after she The post Woman accused of DWI flown to hospital after Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Park Hills Man Dies in Wreck

(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills man, 29 year old Steven R. Monia, is dead after he was involved in a one car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show Monia was driving north on St. Joe Drive, south of Parkway Drive just before 10 o'clock, when his car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a concrete pylon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Monia was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
CCSD, Cuba Police Seeking Missing Juveniles From Cuba Area

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuba Police Department are seeking the publics help in locating two missing juveniles from the Cuba area. Jesse Shouse and Annia Viramontes were last seen in the early morning hours of June 23 just west of Cuba. It is possible they’re heading toward the St. James or Rolla area on foot.
Man from Cabool arrested in Howell County

A man from Cabool faces charges following his arrest Monday evening in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Goodwin, 45, was arrested on charges of a felony warrant for non-support of a child out of Howell County. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Birch Tree Man Arrested for DWI following Crash in Butler County

Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
Potosi Woman Injured in Iron County Crash

(Pilot Knob) A woman from Potosi was injured in a one vehicle accident Saturday night in Iron County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on County Road 103, a couple miles west of Pilot Knob when a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Eugenia Wilkinson ran off the road, struck a ditch and then hit a fence.
Union Man Charged After Victim Hospitalized, Other Suspects Being Sought

A Union man was charged with assault after an altercation June 18 that left a victim hospitalized. Chris Endicott, 35, faces one count of first-degree assault. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. Authorities are searching for other people that may have been involved. According to the Franklin County...
Leadwood Man Charged with Molestation

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Leadwood, 38 year old Leonard Gerald Wilson Jr., has a court date of June 21st for his initial appearance in St. Francois County Court after he was charged with child molestation in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12. Reports indicate Wilson is alleged to have sexually molested the victim in 2018. It's alleged Wilson had relations with the victim when she was 6 years old. Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

