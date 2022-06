Assisted living communities can help provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones. The Plaza Assisted Living was voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!. Sales Manager, Keali‘i Kane explained, “Plaza Assisted Living is a locally owned company. Back in the 1990’s, our principal owners were actually looking for care for their moms and found that there weren’t very many options. And so out of that came Plaza Assisted Living.” For almost 20 years now they have been providing care and now have 6 different properties throughout Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO