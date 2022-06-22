Troost gets creative with business collective

Harold Smith, “The Story of Us” (2019), 24″ x 36″, acrylic on stretched canvas (from the artist) With his new TV drama “Bel-Air,” filmmaker and Kansas City native Morgan Cooper offers a serious reimagining of the 90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The reboot premiered in February and was met with wide critical acclaim. One major difference between the two shows is that Philly, relegated to the intro in the original, takes center stage in Cooper’s rendition. The show is a visual profile of two poles of coastal Black American life, but Kansas City has remained central to Cooper’s vision. He handpicked local creatives — from painters to jewelers to fashion designers — to breathe aesthetic life into “Bel-Air,” and their work is on display now at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center in an exhibition curated by Jason Piggie. It was developed in collaboration with the African American Artists Collective and JuneteenthKC.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO