Haunting uniform clue in the mystery disappearance of postal worker as harrowing new footage emerges

By Editorial staff
universalpersonality.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE harrowing search for a US Postal Service worker still continues four years later. Kierra Coles was three months pregnant at the time of her disappearance when she was seen walking from her apartment in her work uniform. 4. Kierra Coles went missing back in 2018 when she was...

CBS Miami

Woman accused of stealing car with baby inside faces judge

MIAMI – A woman accused of stealing a car with a baby inside is finally facing charges.Jeanette Munoz was arrested on Thursday in connection with the crime. According to police, she got into the car while the owner was inside a laundromat near 11 Avenue and W Flagler Street.She allegedly told a 10-year-old in the front seat to get out before she took off in the car. What she didn't realize was that there was a 9-month-old child in the backseat. Officers were later able to track down the vehicle. The infant was unharmed. She has been charged with grand theft and false imprisonment of a child.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
