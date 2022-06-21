Desert Sands Unified special election to be held on same day as November general election

A special election for the Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Area 2 seat will be held Nov. 8 along with the general election.

That means on the same day voters will choose a trustee to serve a short term ending Dec. 2 and a trustee to serve a full-length term ending in December 2026. Trustee Area 2 generally includes portions of Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, La Quinta, Indio and Palm Desert.

The winner of the short term election will only begin their term after November votes are certified, so the entire term could potentially last only several days.

The winner of the full term will take office Dec. 9.

The special election was ordered in April by County Superintendent Edwin Gomez after hundreds of constituents signed a petition calling for the removal of Trustee Jacob Alvarez.

Alvarez, a Bermuda Dunes resident and Coachella city employee, was appointed by the Board in February after longtime Trustee Don Griffith resigned in January to accept an appointment as California Superior Court commissioner.

Education Code 5091 says that if at least 1.5% of registered voters in a trustee area sign a petition asking their county superintendent for a special election within 30 days from the date of an appointment, the appointment can essentially be nullified and a special election forced.

After verifying the petition’s signatures, a process that can take another 30 days, Riverside County Superintendent Edwin Gomez eventually called for the special election, pursuant to Education Code 5091.

Gomez originally asked the Riverside County Registrar of Voters to conduct the special election on June 7, the date of the statewide primary for many offices. However, the printing deadline for June ballots had already passed by the time of Gomez's announcement. The school board announced in early May that the special election would not be held in June.

A saga for Trustee Area 2

After Griffith's resignation in January, the school board had the choice to appoint a trustee or call for a special election. They chose to appoint a candidate after a lawyer explained at a board meeting that a special election would likely cost the district between $80,000 and $100,000.

Now that its date has been determined to be the same day as the general election, It is unclear how much the election might cost the district, if anything. A district spokesperson said Tuesday that the district has yet to be informed of a cost or potential cost for the special election.

The petition effort to remove Alvarez from office was organized by a group called dsusdrecall.com, which has tried in the past year to recall at least two other board members, Wendy Jonathan and Tricia Pearce. However, the process for recalling an elected trustee requires many times more signatures than nullifying the appointment of a provisional trustee, such as Alvarez.

So far, Alvarez and one other candidate, Katherine Silveira of Palm Desert, have announced their intentions to run for the seat in November. Silveira, a district parent and educator, says she did not support the petition to remove Alvarez. She also applied to replace Griffith and interviewed in front of the Board of Trustees in February before Alvarez was selected.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Sands Unified special election to be held on same day as November general election