Public Safety

Former teacher, accused of child porn, to remain in custody

By Manolo Morales
 4 days ago

A former teacher accused of distributing child pornography will remain in custody as he waits to go on trial. Prosecutors said Alden Bunag is a danger to the community and the judge agreed.

