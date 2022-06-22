ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Family Court Judge believed to be struck by bullet while vacationing in Portland

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQXXA_0gI6F2yQ00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County Family Court Judge says he was hit by a bullet while having dinner with his significant other in Portland, Oregon.

Family Court Judge Jim Douglas tells 13 News that it happened Monday evening while he was on board the Portland Spirit, a cruise ship.

Douglas said over the phone Tuesday night that the ship was near the docking area when he thought he heard a champagne bottle being opened.

After that, he says he felt a pain in his arm.

Man accused of shooting Flatwoods police officer to enter plea deal

Douglas says beside him was a bullet, which police identified as a 9mm.

A person had shot at the cruise ship and the bullet went through thick glass, according to Judge Douglas and police.

Judge Douglas says that he does have a bruise on his arm but the soreness has gone away.  He described the initial pain as similar to being punched in the arm.

He said he did not go to the hospital because there was no open wound on his arm.

Sister station to 13 News in Portland, KOIN 6 , reported on the shooting.

KOIN reports that no arrests have been made at this time.

Judge Douglas tells 13 News that he and some law enforcement officials believe he was hit with a bullet, however other law enforcement officials believe his injury could have been from the glass.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The same day the incident happened an op-ed written by Judge Douglas was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail about Family Court Judges and security issues.

Judge Douglas told 13 News that the incident during his vacation in Portland was not targeted at him, but rather someone just shooting at the cruise ship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 9

Related
kptv.com

SE Portland bar robbed at gunpoint, owner and son demand answers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A bar owner and his son in Southeast Portland are searching for answers after their bar was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. Portland Police confirmed Happy Sing bar at Southeast Powell and SE 112th Ave. was robbed just before midnight on Wednesday, and there is an ongoing investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
WOWK 13 News

Person arrested for Nov. 2021 fatal crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was arrested on Thursday on a negligent homicide warrant from a Nov. 2021 two-vehicle crash that killed one man. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Deputies responded to the crash in Micco on Route 44. The first responding deputy said he learned […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Murder suspect returned to W.Va. to face charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man wanted for a murder in downtown Charleston earlier this month is back in West Virginia to face the charges. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley was extradited Friday from Florida to West Virginia. He was arraigned Friday evening in Kanawha County on a charge of first degree murder for the June 4th shooting death of James Daugherty.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston murder suspect captured in Florida arraigned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of a Charleston murder in June was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder charges. Meeko Harris, of Beckley, was taken into custody in Florida on June 10. Harris is in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. His preliminary hearing is set for July 1. At 2:10 a.m., […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Koin
WSAZ

Man arraigned in deadly Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston was arraigned Friday night on a first-degree murder charge, the Charleston Police Department said. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, six days after...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Family confirms Chapmanville man among crash victims

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Family members say one of the victims of this week’s helicopter crash in Logan County had wanted to ride the Huey chopper for several years and finally got his chance. According to his son, Marvin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, known to many as “Bosco” was among...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found by train tracks in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found by the railroad tracks in Huntington after allegedly being struck by a train at the 700 block of 7th Avenue on Saturday. Cabell County dispatch says that the body was found around 4:40 p.m. after reports of someone being struck by a train. Huntington Police Department, Fire […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Milton police make arrest after vehicle pursuit exceeds 100 mph

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police in Cabell County reported making an arrest after a vehicle pursuit reached speeds exceeding 100 mph. Jacob Egnor, 22, of Sumerco, is facing charges of fleeing with reckless indifference, driving with a revoked license for DUI and using defective equipment, according to a social media post from the Milton Police Department.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
KGW

Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system. Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
WOWK 13 News

Fully involved trailer fire in Cedar Grove area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a fully involved trailer fire is burning at Goose Hollow Road near Kellys Creek in the areas of Cedar Grove and Mammoth. Metro does not know if the trailer is occupied, and there are no injuries reported at this time. Responders include volunteer fire departments from Cedar […]
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy