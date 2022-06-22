ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Boise Hawks rally to end Billings Mustangs' brief winning streak

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS — Juan Teixeira’s two-run single with two outs in the top of the eighth inning helped the Boise Hawks slip past the Billings Mustangs 7-6 in Pioneer League play...

Coach Heron O'Neal's Salina Liberty win CIF championship

SALINA, Kan. — Coach Heron O'Neal of Billings directed the Salina Liberty to a Champions Indoor Football league championship on Saturday night. Quarterback Javin Kilgo and receiver Demarius Washington teamed up on two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Liberty rallied to beat the defending champion Omaha Beef 38-34. Salina trailed...
SALINA, KS
Billings Mustangs and Boise Hawks rained out on Friday

BILLINGS — The Boise Hawks (10-16) at Billings Mustangs (13-11) Pioneer League baseball game on Friday at Dehler Park was rained out. The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Saturday, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Scarlets split 2 games at Battle of Omaha tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — First baseman Michael Feralio supplied three hits and Hunter Doyle pitched seven strong innings Saturday as the Billings Scarlets beat the Hopkins Post 320 Flyers of Minnesota 4-3 in eight innings at the Battle of Omaha American Legion Baseball tournament. Doyle allowed five hits and one...
OMAHA, NE
Billings Outlaws indoor football team looking for a new head coach

BILLINGS — The year-end goal in 2023 is to still win a league championship. However, the Billings Outlaws will first need to hire a new head football coach. The team, which was coached by Brian Schmidt and later Theo Johnson when Schmidt went on a medical leave, recently finished its rocky first year with a record of 8-4 after a 26-14 loss at Salina (Kansas) in the Champions Indoor Football League semifinals June 18.
Billings Royals drop two games at Legion baseball tourney in Colorado

PARKER, Colo. — The Billings Royals fell short in two American Legion baseball games Thursday at a tournament in Colorado. The Royals lost 5-4 to the Mountain West Aces of Broomfield, Colorado. Jaiden Turner doubled and scored for Billings, while teammates Jessen West, Bryce LaForest, Nathan Kojetin and Kayden Keith drove in runs. LaForest hit a triple. Eric Lerma had four RBIs for the Aces.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Royals win tight contest at tournament in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, Colorado — Three Billings Royals pitchers combined to allow just one run Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Mountain Baseball at a Legion tournament in Colorado. Starter Hunter Eliason and relievers Sy Waldron and Kayden Keith gave up a combined six hits with five strikeouts for Billings in the victory. The trio escaped trouble by stranding 12 on base.
PARKER, CO
Scoreboard: Your Sports

The Osos Summer Wrestling Camp is July 28-July 31 for those in grades 4-12 and July 29-July 31 for those in grades K-3 at Billings West. Camp clinicians include Matt McDonough, Jacob Warner, Tony Cassioppi, Max Murin and Dan Dennis, all of who wrestled for Iowa. Warner, a senior last year, was a four-time All-American. Cassioppi, a junior this past season, is a three-time All-American. Murin, a senior last year, also achieved All-American status. Dennis was a 2016 Olympian and McDonough was a two-time NCAA champion.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Royals post victory at Colorado tournament

PARKER, Colo. — Davis Chakos doubled, homered and drove in three runs Friday as the Billings Royals topped Lightning Baseball of Colorado 11-2 at an American Legion baseball tournament. Owen Doucette doubled twice for the Royals, while teammates Kayden Keith and Jessen West added two-baggers. Chakos, Doucette, West and...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings team roper Clay Tryan again team roping with Jade Corkill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Clay Tryan of Billings — a three-time PRCA team roping header world champion in 2005, 2013-14 — is reuniting with Jade Corkill. Corkill was Tryan's partner in 2013-15, and 2017, and Corkill was the PRCA team roping heeler world champion in 2013 and 2014.
BILLINGS, MT
Big Sky State Games announces Character Counts! Scholarship winners

BILLINGS — Ella Breen of Laurel High School, Kaiya Graves of Laurel High School, Mya Maack of Laurel High School, Tucker Rice of Billings Skyview, and Teylor Ronish of Billings Senior are the recipients of the Big Sky State Games Character Counts! Scholarship. The $500 scholarship winners will be...
BILLINGS, MT

