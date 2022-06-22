Boise Hawks rally to end Billings Mustangs' brief winning streak

BILLINGS — The year-end goal in 2023 is to still win a league championship. However, the Billings Outlaws will first need to hire a new head football coach. The team, which was coached by Brian Schmidt and later Theo Johnson when Schmidt went on a medical leave, recently finished its rocky first year with a record of 8-4 after a 26-14 loss at Salina (Kansas) in the Champions Indoor Football League semifinals June 18.

1 DAY AGO