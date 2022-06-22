ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen Protected Voters From Trump’s Election Lies, Now She Could Be The Next Secretary Of State

By Anoa Changa
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG3Dh_0gI6E20d00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKs67_0gI6E20d00

State Rep. Bee Nguyen Speaks At Anti-Asian Hate Rally In March 2021 Source: Megan Varner / Getty


O ne of the fiercest fighters against Giuliani and Trump’s fake election claims could become Georgia’s next secretary of state. Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen held a commanding lead after the Spring primary and sealed the deal Tuesday night.

She will face Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November. Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams endorsed Nguyen ahead of the runoff.

She is the real hero between her and Raffensperger. During the chaotic period between election day and Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoff Nguyen emerged as one of the clearest voices of reason coming out of the State legislature.

As one of the most vocal members of the Georgia legislature, Nguyen challenged Giuliani and the Trump campaign’s frivolous allegations of fraud in the 2020 Georgia election. In a 12-minute takedown, she fact-checks a list submitted along with an affidavit by a former Trump campaign worker alleging fraud.

Despite the egregious nature of the claims alleged by Trump and his supporters, Georgia Republicans in both the House and Senate gave his campaign wide latitude to prove non-existent fraud in an election verified multiple times. Nguyen told Atlanta Magazine it was her duty to get to the facts.

“I just knew I had a responsibility to use the limited time I was given to discredit the lies they were putting forward,” told the outlet. “And to do it in a way that was using truth and the facts, without any political assertions.”

Even before the 2020 election, Nguyen was developing a name for herself as someone willing to go to bat for voting rights and fair election administration. In floor remarks debating a 2019 election bill, Nguyen didn’t let up on the flawed reliance on “exact match” for verifying voters.

“Committee assignments came out — my name is misspelled again,” Nguyen tweeted in January 2019. “This is among the many examples why “exact match” is bad policy. We simply cannot strip away the right to vote because of human, clerical error. To those who oppose the repeal: I know how to spell my own last name.”

This reporter watched as a Nguyen clarified that “exact match” was a problem and needed to be tossed. A flawed provision that made it easier for voters to be purged from the voter rolls, “exact match” disproportionately impacted voters of color.

“What message are we trying to send when we enact policies like this that have such inherent flaws?” questioned Nguyen during a February 2019 hearing.

Using herself and state Rep. Renitta Shannon as examples, Nguyen pointed out that if the chamber followed “exact match,” neither legislature would have been able to the vote. Nguyen and Shannon both corrected the spelling of their names, yet due to human error, the responsible official did not update their names in time for them to vote.

She is a marked improvement over 2018 nominee John Barrow who tried to run to the center-right and seemed incapable of meaningfully addressing voter suppression concerns.

The Democratic slate is now going into the 2022 general election is now set. In the race for Labor Commissioner, Rep. William Bodie bested Nicole Horne. And Charlie Bailey eeked out a win against Kwanza Hall to become the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee. Bailey began the 2022 cycle running for attorney general but later jumped into the lieutenant governor’s race against several highly qualified Black candidates, including Shannon.

The Democratic slate has less than five months to persuade Georgia voters to continue what they started in 2020 and 2021. Adding Nguyen to the ticket could be just the thing to help Democrats win in November 2022.

SEE ALSO:

Commentary: Mother-Daughter Duo Testify About Georgia Election Harassment On Anniversary Of Freedom Summer Murders

Beyond Juneteenth 2022 To Fighting For the Next Round Of Freedom

Fair Fight Action’s ‘Civics For The Culture’ Series Explores History Of Democracy

Comments / 8

Marke
4d ago

Stacey Abrams endorcement is all I need....to NOT vote for her.

Reply
9
Thomas Robinson
4d ago

Thank you Rep Nguyen for your diligence & extreme interest in nullifying these issues of voter fraud. Allegations such as these must never be heard without proof and collaborative evidence from the State departments which oversee such matters. The reason many voters distrust the franchise is because of false allegations such as these.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Atlanta

Georgia’s anti-abortion advocates celebrate Dobbs ruling overturning Roe V. Wade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade is drawing support from anti-abortionists in Georgia. All eyes are now on a Georgia anti-abortion law that was placed on hold pending the outcome of this ruling. As anti-abortion supporters celebrated the ruling on Capitol Hill on Friday, so did Metro Atlanta abortion opponents and organizations like the Georgia Life Alliance. “We’re very happy about it. This is something we’ve worked on for a very long time,” said Georgia Life Alliance Interim Executive Director Martha Zoller. She says the organization’s decades-long strategy of electing anti-abortion legislators set...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Senator Warnock shares thoughts on gun reform

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Friday U.S. lawmakers passed a bill on federal gun restrictions. It ended a decades long grid lock on the matter. This follows the bill the Senate passed Thursday night. The legislation would enhance background checks for 18 to 21 year old buyers, restrict gun access for...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Mainor: Brian Kemp won his primary with Kitchen Table Talk. GA Democrats must take note because our voters Don’t Even Have a Table

Georgia’s tumultuous 2022 primary season is in the books with the dust still settling. As an aisle-crossing Democrat who gets things done for my community, I am more than happy that incumbent Governor Brian Kemp’s high-profile win over challenger David Perdue is complete. Democrats can use the knowledge of Kemp’s win to either gain traction or repeat […] The post Mainor: Brian Kemp won his primary with Kitchen Table Talk. GA Democrats must take note because our voters Don’t Even Have a Table appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
CBS 46

Georgia State law professor talks about Supreme Court decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a concurring opinion released today, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court, should “reconsider” its past rulings allowing for access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages. What’s next? That’s what everyone wants to know. Prof. Anthony Kreis from Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Legislature#Election Fraud#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Politics State#Anti Asian#Democratic#Senate#Republicans#House#Atlanta Magazine
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

673
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy