BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana legislative leaders are preparing for what’s next in the state, after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I think it shows that life is valuable in all of its forms. It begins at conception, and that's what we believe as a conservative caucus here in our state,” House Majority Leader Sue Vinton (R-Billings) said.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO