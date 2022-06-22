Anja Harteros Cancels Bayerische Staatsoper Recital

A Wondrous Philosophical Exploration Anchored by Star Performances from Konu Kim & Meigui Zhang. Bright Sheng and David Henry Hwang’s “Dream of the Red Chamber,” abundant with beauty, color, sound, and light, lifts the original tale from the 18th century novel by Cao Xueqin by setting it into a Buddhist/Confucianist perspective. Thus, while we recognize familiar societal obstacles that thwart Bao Yu and Dai Yu from their particular happiness and discover from the opening that human desire for happiness is based on illusion and doomed to failure. The monk-narrator, played by Francis Jue, clearly tells us from the outset, seeking our own ends will thwart us, since it is a false solution to the question. Unless we accept that life is something different than fulfillment of our desires., we will suffer more than we already do. The central plot shows us how the two lovers must go beyond their personal wishes to endure. What contributes to their suffering is the belief that seeking and achieving their happiness is not what means the most.

