Performing Arts

Anja Harteros Cancels Bayerische Staatsoper Recital

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Anja Harteros has canceled her recital at the Bayerische Staatsoper on July 19, 2022. The recital, which was sold out and was also set...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

operawire.com

San Francisco Opera 2021-22 Review: Dream of the Red Chamber

A Wondrous Philosophical Exploration Anchored by Star Performances from Konu Kim & Meigui Zhang. Bright Sheng and David Henry Hwang’s “Dream of the Red Chamber,” abundant with beauty, color, sound, and light, lifts the original tale from the 18th century novel by Cao Xueqin by setting it into a Buddhist/Confucianist perspective. Thus, while we recognize familiar societal obstacles that thwart Bao Yu and Dai Yu from their particular happiness and discover from the opening that human desire for happiness is based on illusion and doomed to failure. The monk-narrator, played by Francis Jue, clearly tells us from the outset, seeking our own ends will thwart us, since it is a false solution to the question. Unless we accept that life is something different than fulfillment of our desires., we will suffer more than we already do. The central plot shows us how the two lovers must go beyond their personal wishes to endure. What contributes to their suffering is the belief that seeking and achieving their happiness is not what means the most.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
operawire.com

NYC’s American Classical Orchestra Unveils 2022-23 Season

The New York-based American Classical Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. In an official press statement, Thomas Crawford said, “The American Classical Orchestra’s musicians are masters of the period instrument, performing classics anew— with zeal and authenticity. This season will offer a wonderful opportunity for our audiences to experience Baroque and Classical masterworks on the very instruments heard in concert halls when they were first performed and will also reveal how the sound and nuances of these original instruments can bring the music of great Romantic composers to life in different ways.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

La Monnaie / De Munt Announces New ‘Ring Cycle’ in October 2023

La Monnaie / De Munt has announced a new production of Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen.”. The production will be conducted Alain Altinoglu with Romeo Castellucci directing. First up will be “Das Rheingold” in October 2023 followed by a 2024 production of “Die Walküre.” “Siegfried” will bow in...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble to Present ‘Garden Concert’

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble has announced its next edition of the “Garden Concert” series, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The showcase, which will be presented at the Campos Gardens on East 12th Street in New York City, will feature soprano Clara Lisle, mezzo-soprano Kimberly Milburn, mezzo-soprano Rosaria Armas, tenor Ai Ra, and countertenor Rudy Giron. Music director Chris Fecteau will accompany the soloists at the piano.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Opera#Zurich#Performing#Otello#Bayerische Staatsoper
operawire.com

Aida Garifullina Cancels ‘Turandot’ Performance Due to Virus

Soprano Aida Garifullina has canceled the performance of “Turandot” at the Staatsoper Berlin on June 25, 2022. The Russian diva, who has been singing the role of Liù, took to social media to state that “I’m so sorry! Unfortunately, I had to cancel my performance tonight due to a virus and soar throat. I am extremely sad!!! I can’t even describe my felings, I really hope to make it up to you in my next shows. Love you all.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
operawire.com

Frederica von Stade to Make Music at Kohl Mansion Debut in 2022-23

Mezzo-soprano Frederica Von Stade will headline a performance at Music at Kohl Mansion’s 2022-23 season, the 40th in the company’s history. The season, which will be replete with chamber music ensembles, will also feature a performance with the legendary mezzo as she joins forces with the Fauré Piano Quartet (comprised of pianist Dirk Mommertz, violinist Erika Geldsetzer, violist Sascha Frömbling, and cellist Konstantin Heidrich) on March 12, 2023 for four songs by Fauré as arranged by Zakarias Grafilo.
BURLINGAME, CA
operawire.com

Fotografiska 2022 Review: Jeff Beal’s ‘Things Unseen’ and ‘The Paper Lined Shack’

On June 17, 2022, at New York’s Fotografiska, Jeff Beal’s “The Paper Lined Shack,” received its New York and string quartet premiere, along with the world premiere of the composer’s “Things Unseen” for string quartet. And though “Things Unseen” is an instrumental work, it’s worth some words. The piece sets up “The Paper Lined Shack” by acquainting the audience with Beal’s musical language, which was at times asymmetrical, and thoroughly “American” with overtones of Aaron Copland and John Adams.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Myrto Papatanasiu Leads Lugano Arte e Cultura’s 2022-23 Season

The Lugano Arte e Cultura has announced its 2022-23 season entitled “La luce dell’ombra.”. The season will include a production of Verdi’s “La Traviata” conducted by Markus Poschner and directed by Carmelo Rifici. The set design will be by Guido Buganza while the light design will be by Alessandro Verazzi. The costumes will be by Margherita Baldoni while the choreography will be by Alessio Maria Romano.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Miller Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

The Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on vocal and operatic performances. Countertenor Reginald Mobley will appear alongside pianist Simone Dinnerstein and the Ensemble Baroklyn for music by Bach. Performance Date: Oct....
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

TENET Vocal Artists Unveils 2022-23 Season

TENET Vocal Artists has announced its 2022-23 season. First up is a program entitled “Motets of J.S. Bach” with such soloists as Jolle Greenleaf, Molly Quinn, Clifton Massey, Thomas Parsons, James Reese, Aaron Sheehan, Charles Wesley Evans, and Jonathan Woody. The showcase will take place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Ailyn Pérez, Marta Torbidoni & Maria Grazia Schiavo Lead Angers/Nantes Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Angers/Nantes Opera has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the opera productions and vocal performances. Raphaële Kennedy, Sophia Burgos, Els Janssens Vanmunster, Marc Scoffoni, Charles Rice, and Vincent Bouchot lead “L’Annonce faite à Marie.” The world premiere is composed by Philippe Leroux. Célie Pauthe directs the production.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Jonas Kaufmann Out of Royal Opera House ‘Pagliaccli’ Due to COVID

The Royal Opera House has announced that tenor Jonas Kaufmann will not perform in the opening showcase of its upcoming “Cavalleria Rusticana” and “Pagliacci” production starting on July 5, 2022. Per an official press statement, the tenor has withdrawn due to COVID-19 and the impact this...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Freddie De Tommaso, Anna Harvey & Asmik Grigorian Lead CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences will get to hear the second album by one of the rising tenors in the opera world as well as world premiere recordings and a DVD recording of a Wagner work. Supertrain Records is set to release Jeff Beal’s titular song cycle performed by the brilliant soprano Hilá Plitmann and Eastman Philharmonia and conducted by Leonard Slatkin. The text derived from Beal’s own great-grandmother’s memoirs about life as a widowed mother of six in Idaho at the turn of the 21st century. The album also contains “Things Unseen,” a piece that explores mysticism and superstition, performed by the New Hollywood String Quartet.
ROCK MUSIC
operawire.com

Pacific Chorale Announces 2022-23 Season

The Pacific Chorale in California has announced its 2022-23 season, the 55th in the ensemble’s history. The season kicks off with “Duruflé + Hagen,” which will include Duruflé’s “Requiem” and Jocelyn Hagen’s “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vince.” Robert Istad conducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

