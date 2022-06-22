ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Drives in five runs

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, five RBI and a run during Tuesday's 8-2 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blue Jays coach Guillermo Martinez suspended five games following pregame argument with umpire

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected prior to Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox following a heated lineup card exchange that stemmed from an issue from Tuesday's game. While exchanging lineup cards, Martinez confronted home plate umpire Doug Eddings about questionable calls made during the previous game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Rbi
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury update: Phillies star suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97-mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Picks up first start in outfield

Harrison (elbow) will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles. Harrison missed the White Sox's previous two games while nursing a sore elbow after he was struck by a pitch in Thursday's 4-0 loss, but he'll be back in action for the series finale. Though second base and third base are the position where Harrison will likely see most of his playing time moving forward, he'll be making his first start of the season in the outfield Sunday since AJ Pollock is getting a routine maintenance day and Adam Haseley (illness) isn't available to play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: On bench Sunday

Dozier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. After nine consecutive starts, Dozier will take a seat Sunday in what may just be a routine maintenance day. Ryan O'Hearn will pick up a rare start in the series finale versus Oakland while Dozier rests up.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy