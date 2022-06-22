Mega Millions jackpot rises to $312 million for Friday, June 24 drawing

The Powerball jackpot is now over $300 million.

No one matched all six balls in Tuesday night's drawing so the jackpot will climb to an estimated $312 million, according to the Mega Millions website . The cash option for Friday's drawing will $173.6 million.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 were: 8 - 13 - 18 - 32 - 42 and Megaball 20. The Megaplier was 3x. The jackpot was $290 million.

The jackpot has not been won since April 15 when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million – it was the second time in two drawings the jackpot was won.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot will be $312 million with a cash option of $175.1 million for Wednesday's drawing, according to the Powerball website .

