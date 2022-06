BOSTON -- No one would be surprised to see Rafael Devers start the All-Star Game for the American League in July. But the Red Sox third baseman has some stiff competition if he wants to man the hot corner for the AL.Devers is currently atop the voting at third base for the American League, but Cleveland's Jose Ramirez isn't far behind. In Tuesday's All-Star voting returns, Devers leads Ramirez by just over 16,000 votes:1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 727,6692. José Ramírez, Guardians: 711,3673. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 406,1824. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 281,9555. Alex Bregman, Astros: 245,911 Both third basemen are...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO