As Prince William and Prince Harry's broken relationship continues to spin headlines, a royal biographer is insisting the duo never actually had that strong of a relationship to begin with."Despite appearing to do so, the two boys never got along particularly well," stated Ingrid Seward. "They sat together for TV interviews on their joint causes joshing with each other but they were never very good friends."Nonetheless, "William has always looked out for Harry," she told The Mirror, but after giving up his role within the monarchy and dissing the institution in the process, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, "feels there...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO