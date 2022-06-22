TUPATALK: Walking down many memory lanes

Following is a walk down many memory lanes.

——

September 1917

Bartlesville High football coach Koontz announced the upcoming schedule, which included road games at Independence (Kan.), Pawhuska, at Nowata, at Coffeyville (Kan.) and at Dewey.

Home dates were planned for Collinsville and Ramona, and possibly Sapulpa and El Dorado (Kan.).

Also at stake was the championship Silver Trophy from the Santa Fe Association.

———

October 1975

Caney (Kan.) Bullpups took a bite out of the College High junior varsity, 31-6, in football action.

Caney rushed for 284 yards and passed for another 15.

Caney's David Lovelace recovered a fumble to set up his team's first touchdown.

Bartlesville's Butch Christy intercepted a pass but the Wildcats failed to capitalize.

Caney's Boles returned the second half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Mike Pouncil kicked four extra points and a field goal for Caney.

Col-Hi scored its lone touchdown on a pass from Steve Cooper to Bill Rhoades. Rhoades hauled in the catch at the Caney 20-yard line and rumbled the rest of the way to paydirt.

———

December 1975

Bartlesville Wesleyan College thumped Central Bible College in men's basketball action, 75-62.

Jerry Wright buried a bucket less than 10 seconds into the game to put BWC on the board.

After CBC grabbed a slight lead, BWC's Brian Brecheisen hit the game-tying bucket.

Dan Dunn downed a deuce a bit later to put BWC in the lead for good.

The big scorer for the winning warriors was Gary Thurman with 22 points followed by Dunn with 12, Terry Hughes with 10 and Brecheisen with nine.

———

March 1975

Sooner High's baseball team doubled its pleasure at the expense of Coffeyville (Kan.).

The Spartans swept the host Golden Tornadoes, 7-3 and 7-2.

Sooner put together a six-run rally in the top of the seventh to rescue victory in game one.

Bubba Kester revved up the last-ditch rally by reaching base on an error.

Tim Tolin followed with a single and Mark Fox blasted a base hit to plate Kester.

After Bob McDonald walked to load the bases, Danny Newman mashed a two-run double to put Sooner in the lead, 4-3.

Joel Hunter helped provide an insurance run when he reached on an error to allow McDonald to score.

Don Streets and Jeff Torbert also each drove in a run on ground-outs.

In the second game, Sooner tallied five runs in the sixth inning to win.

Clark Hoskinson led the Spartans with a homer, single and three RBIs'.

Bryan Korner added two RBI's on one hit while Mark Meese and James Craig each banged out an extra-base blast.

McDonald and Hoskinson both went the distance to collect the pitching wins.

——

May 1980

Five College High athletes qualified for the state track meet, led by Caren Oakley.

Oakley won the regional championship in the high jump at 5-foot-4 and the long jump at 16-7.

Kent Lathrop lashed on to one regional gold medal, outpacing the field in the two-mile run at 10:03.

Grady Wilson qualified for state with a third-place showing in regionals in the 440 dash at :51.73.

Drew Clark also punched his ticket for state by finished third in the 880-yard dash in 2:03.

Debbie Gullory also finished third in the long jump at 15-9.5 to earn a spot in state.

———

December 1990

Bartlesville's boys basketball team registered one of the biggest stunners of the year by knocking off unbeaten Norman, 73-66, in the inaugural 66er Holiday Classic at the Adams Gymnasium.

Norman brought a 34-game winning streak into the contest but had no answer for Bruin offensive fireworks of the prolific pair of Raymond Roberts and Michael Ellison, who combined to score the last 13 Bartlesville points after the game was knotted, 60-60.

Tommy DeSalme tied the game on a baseline drive and bank shot.

DeSalme and Ellison tied for game-high honors with 18 points apiece.

———

DID YOU KNOW: Roger Staubach joined the NFL at age 27 after serving a full-six year stint for the United States Navy.

Staubach received both the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award after his stellar junior season for Navy in 1963.

The Cincinnati native took full advantage of his opportunity when he was put in as second-half starter against Cornell University his sophomore season. Staubach led Navy to six second-half touchdown drives while running for 88 yards.

A few weeks later, Staubach guided Navy past Army, 34-14.

Staubach powered Navy to a 9-1 record in '63 while completing nearly 300 passes.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the 10th round in 1964, one of the greatest low-round bargains in football history.

The reason Staubach went so low was because of his military commitment.

He served one year in Vietnam and then played for Navy service football teams.

In 1969, Staubach became a NFL rookie, just three years short of his 30th birthday. He battled Craig Morton for two years to become the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.

Morton won the job, initially, but was benched in 1971, after a loss to the New Orleans saints, in favor of Staubach.

From then on, Staubach guided the Cowboys offensive fortunes throughout the decade of the 1970s.

His daring scrambling skills and uncanny ability to deliver the ball on the money under great pressure helped drive the Cowboys to the top of the NFC in the 70's.

Dallas went to the Super Bowl three times during the decade, beating Denver in the 1977-78 championship game.

Ironically, Denver's quarterback was Morton, who became the first signal caller to lead two different teams (Dallas, 1970; Denver, 1977) to the Super Bowl.

After having passed for 153 touchdowns and rushing for 20 more, Staubach, who earned the nickname "Roger the Dodger", retired in 1979.