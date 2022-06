WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are going to Hartman Arena to see ZZ Top tonight, you need to know about some road work which could change your route. The northbound exit from I-235 to northbound I-135 will be closed from 7 pm to 9 p.m. tonight. Crews will be off-loading beams for bridge construction.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO