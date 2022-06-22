ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Roy City raising property taxes by 15 percent to help save rec center

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Roy City Council approved a tentative budget increasing property taxes for residents by 15 percent.

$600,000 will be designated for the Roy Recreation Complex and its aquatic center, where the pool has been shut down for almost a month, due to a mechanical issue. During the city council’s work session for the 2022-23 budget a couple weeks ago, Council members discussed the property tax increase, as well as considered shutting down the complex completely.

Many Roy residents, upon hearing the Council's deliberations, expressed outrage at the idea of closing the Complex. At Tuesday's council meeting, dozens of residents showed up waving signs that said "Save our Roy Complex."

Janel Hulbert, a Roy resident who spoke to Council during the meeting, didn't want the decision to be rushed.

"We always think that things are one way or another," Hulbert said. "I just think that a lot of times we can find solutions, if we take the time to do that.

Chris Lewis, also a Roy resident, didn't necessarily think the Complex was worth saving, especially if it meant a property tax increase.

“I just feel like it's kind of almost lost its usefulness," she said. "The complex, back when it was built almost 50 years ago, there really weren't any other options. And now there's just a ton more options that are available, and I don't know the statistics, but from what I understand the percentage of residents that are actually currently using it is pretty slim.”

Some suggested using some of the rainy-day fund as well as fundraising. For three hours during the meeting, high schoolers shared stories of how swimming at the complex helped them with their mental health. Older adults talked about making miraculous medical recoveries from doing laps.

Tuesday night was just the start of the conversation on the future of the Roy Complex. It is important to note that even if the city raised the money to get a new boiler for the pool, which could exceed the amount of money collected from property taxes, those renovations would take months to complete before residents could start swimming again. Additionally, the money from the property tax increase will also go toward hiring more police and firefighters.

Les Rands
4d ago

Imagine that taxes going up 15%... Where's the money that this place makes from profit why aren't they using some of that? How come everything is going up except for our wages?

Economy
News Break
Politics
utahbusiness.com

40 percent of home sellers are dropping prices in Salt Lake City and other hot spots

Salt Lake City—Price drops have become increasingly common throughout the US, particularly in parts of Utah and other mid-sized metros in the West, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Many of the metros with the biggest share of price drops in May had outsized price growth during the pandemic because they were hotspots for people moving in from other parts of the country.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Grass fire breaks out in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a grass fire Wednesday in Weber County. The fire burned seven acres but could have been worse if it hadn’t been for some unusual help.   The Weber Fire District responded to a call around noon of a fire just off 21st St. behind the Moulding and Sons […]
kjzz.com

GALLERY: 8 Utah couples get unexpected invite to governor's mansion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not unusual for Utah's governor and first lady to host special dinners at the governor's mansion and invite political, business, community, and religious leaders. But this week, they opened it up to a group of people who never expected to be there. Eight...
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City police call for peaceful protests after SCOTUS ruling

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, authorities are asking demonstrators to exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully. In a media release issued after the ruling, the Salt Lake City Police Department stated it will support "safe and peaceful marches" and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

