Ella Defew’s athleticism sometimes gets overlooked on the basketball court — until a big play happens and Defew is right in the middle of it. Defew will likely be the only senior on the Lyon County girls’ basketball roster in 2022-23. She cracked the varsity squad as a seventh-grader and has been a steady contributor as an underclassman.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO