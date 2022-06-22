ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholarship named for Kennard HS grad Arthur Wright

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
PRINCETON, NJ — Kennard High School Class of 1958 graduate Arthur Houghton Wright, 82, of Centreville, who worked for 49-years at The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, has had an endowment scholarship named for him and two other co-workers. Fred “Bobo” Holmes and Edwin “Jake” Jacobs names also appear on the scholarship, “honoring these three remarkable and humble men.”

The Holmes, Jacobs & Wright H’ 14 Endowed Scholarship, was initiated by the class of 1980, along with the alumni of the class of 2014, the year Wright retired. This year on April 30, was the first time the scholarship was awarded.

All three men served with distinction as custodians at The Hun School, a private co-educational school in the town of Princeton. Upon the creation of the scholarship, it was noted, “These three men dedicated their lives to The Hun School of Princeton, enriching the lives of not only Black adolescent men and women, but all Hun students through socialization, mentorship, guidance, and friendship. Their compassion and nurturing extended throughout the entire Hun School community and they became emblematic of the values of good citizenship and strong character.”

The fund is intended to further the legacy of these three men, whose daily contributions left an “indelible mark” on the class of 1980 and many others through valuable life lessons they taught outside the classroom.

The scholarship celebrates their generosity of spirit, their unwavering commitment to all Hun students, and their love and respect for Hun. It also recognizes and celebrates the impact of the entire Black community at Hun and invaluable contributions to the Hun family.

The scholarship will be awarded annually by the Assistant Head of School for Enrollment and Strategic Planning to a qualified Black Hun School student with demonstrated financial need. Ideally, this scholarship will be awarded upon entrance to middle or upper school and follow the student throughout their Hun School experience.

Asked how he felt about the scholarship being named for himself and his former colleagues, Wright said, “The school means a lot to me, to say the least. I was very happy to know they cared enough to name the scholarship after us who had worked there so long. There’s not much else I can say.”

Wright first began employment at The Hun School in 1965. Before Wright retired, Hun School Faculty Advisor John Campbell wrote about Wright in an article posted in the school’s newsletter, “Around Hun” titled “Forty Years of Service from Our Friend Arthur Wright.” He wrote, “Throughout the course of his distinguished career. Arthur has blessed Hun’s students and faculty with his warmth, his fine sense of humor, his compassion, integrity, and genuine interest in his fellow man. Arthur Wright is a fine man who loves The Hun School; it is his work, it his his home.”

Wright also received a proclamation recognition for his service at the school from the New Jersey General Assembly, upon his retirement.

He has since returned to his childhood county of Queen Anne’s, where he shares his enthusiasm for life with his neighbors.

Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

