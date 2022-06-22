Tony Harnell, former frontman of Norwegian heavy metal band TNT, plays solo acoustic in Tampa this weekend

The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet fix while you can—because Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will soon close its doors. “We are both proud and saddened to announce that, effective July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will be closing its doors permanently to make way for the next generation of food, art, retail, and entertainment at 801 East Main Street - Unfiltered Lakeland,” a recent post from the space's Facebook reads. The last day to experience this Lakeland hotspot will be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its final party, which coincides with the city's “Red, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail space that partners with local artists, businesses and restaurateurs— will open out of the same space sometime soon.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO