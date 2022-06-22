ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed bank robbery suspect from Utah arrested in Las Vegas

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Police confirmed that a suspect out of Utah was arrested in Las Vegas after asking for the public's help to identify the man who they say robbed two banks in the Salt Lake Valley.

Both robberies occurred Tuesday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department. The first was at 4:23 p.m. at a Deseret Credit Union branch located at 9325 S. Village Shop Drive in Sandy. The second was at 5:52 p.m. at America First Credit Union, located at 1799 S. Pioneer Road in Salt Lake City.

In the Sandy robbery, the suspect, identified as Tanner Cram, 27, had a gun in his front waistband that was visible, and police say he touched it several times during the robbery. In the Salt Lake City incident, Cram gave employees a note and "referenced a firearm."

Salt Lake City Police thanked the FBI in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, as well as the outpouring of tips from the community that lead to the arrest of Cram.

No additional details are expected until after Cram makes his first court appearance.

FOX 13 News

