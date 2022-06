Michigan State Police's Metro Detroit post is investigating a report that a man was shot early Sunday on the Lodge Freeway, the agency said on Twitter. Troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital at about 1:20 a.m. after a man reported he was shot on the freeway. He reportedly told police that after leaving a party, he noticed a vehicle following him. He got onto the Lodge at Myers and crossed into the lefthand lane going southbound, according to MSP.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO