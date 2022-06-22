Kuemper tops Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

(Carroll) Kuemper overcame a 2-0 deficit early and defeated Atlantic 9-6 in Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball at Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday.

The Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit early and scored nine runs on nine hits while holding the Trojans to six runs on seven hits. Cal Wanninger picked up the win on the mound with eight strikeouts, four walks, and one hit batter. Wyatt Redinbaugh took the loss for the Trojans. The senior struck out three batters and walked two in three and one-third inning of work.

Atlantic jumped out to a 2-0 lead early. In the top of the first inning, Ethan Sturm drew a walk, stole second base, and scored from third on Wyatt Redinbaugh’s sacrifice fly to centerfield. Jackson McLaren plated the visitor’s second run in the second frame on Garrett McLaren’s RBI single.

Kuemper started building momentum in the bottom of the third. Logan Sibenaller drew a one-out walk, stole two bases, and scored from third on a ground ball. Sibenaller, the league’s stolen base leader, ended the night with three stolen bases bringing his total to 34 on the season.

Kuemper scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trevor Rial kicked off the attack with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on Koby Lampmans RBI base knock. Jared Hausman and Sibenaller polished off the inning with an RBI single and RBI double, respectively, and a 4-2 lead going into the fifth inning. The home team extended its lead to 5-2 at the end of five.

Carter Pellett drilled a single, stole two bases, and scored to bring the Trojans within striking distance in the sixth inning. However, Kuemper countered with four runs on three hits and a 9-3 lead going into the top of the seventh.

The Trojans didn’t go quietly. Easton O’Brien drew a two-out walk, and Redinbaugh singled. Pellett drew a walk to load the bases. Tanner O’Brien stepped and cleared the bags with a three-RBI double to bring his squad within three runs. The visitor’s bid for a dramatic comeback ended when relief pitcher Nate Heinrichs struck out the final Trojan batter to salvage the 9-6 win.

Garrett McLaren, Easton O’Brien, and Tanner O’Brien led the Trojans at the plate. McLaren and Easton O’Brien ended the night with two hits apiece, and Tanner O’Brien hammered out a three RBI double.

Logan Sibenaller, Trevor Rial, and Cooper Pottebaum led Kuemper with two hits each.

Kuemper extends its record to 13-11 overall and 7-8 in conference play. The Trojans fall to 4-11 in the Hawkeye Ten standings and 6-12 in all games.