Kuemper tops Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Carroll) Kuemper overcame a 2-0 deficit early and defeated Atlantic 9-6 in Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball at Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday.

The Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit early and scored nine runs on nine hits while holding the Trojans to six runs on seven hits. Cal Wanninger picked up the win on the mound with eight strikeouts, four walks, and one hit batter. Wyatt Redinbaugh took the loss for the Trojans. The senior struck out three batters and walked two in three and one-third inning of work.

Atlantic jumped out to a 2-0 lead early. In the top of the first inning, Ethan Sturm drew a walk, stole second base, and scored from third on Wyatt Redinbaugh’s sacrifice fly to centerfield. Jackson McLaren plated the visitor’s second run in the second frame on Garrett McLaren’s RBI single.

Kuemper started building momentum in the bottom of the third. Logan Sibenaller drew a one-out walk, stole two bases, and scored from third on a ground ball. Sibenaller, the league’s stolen base leader, ended the night with three stolen bases bringing his total to 34 on the season.

Kuemper scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trevor Rial kicked off the attack with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on Koby Lampmans RBI base knock. Jared Hausman and Sibenaller polished off the inning with an RBI single and RBI double, respectively, and a 4-2 lead going into the fifth inning. The home team extended its lead to 5-2 at the end of five.

Carter Pellett drilled a single, stole two bases, and scored to bring the Trojans within striking distance in the sixth inning. However, Kuemper countered with four runs on three hits and a 9-3 lead going into the top of the seventh.

The Trojans didn’t go quietly. Easton O’Brien drew a two-out walk, and Redinbaugh singled. Pellett drew a walk to load the bases. Tanner O’Brien stepped and cleared the bags with a three-RBI double to bring his squad within three runs. The visitor’s bid for a dramatic comeback ended when relief pitcher Nate Heinrichs struck out the final Trojan batter to salvage the 9-6 win.

Garrett McLaren, Easton O’Brien, and Tanner O’Brien led the Trojans at the plate. McLaren and Easton O’Brien ended the night with two hits apiece, and Tanner O’Brien hammered out a three RBI double.

Logan Sibenaller, Trevor Rial, and Cooper Pottebaum led Kuemper with two hits each.

Kuemper extends its record to 13-11 overall and 7-8 in conference play. The Trojans fall to 4-11 in the Hawkeye Ten standings and 6-12 in all games.

Western Iowa Today

James Haag Obituary

James Haag, of Orient passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Greater Regional Every Step Hospice Home in Creston. Funeral Services: Will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Orient United Methodist Church. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

AtlanticFest Scheduled for August 13

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its’ largest fundraiser of the year on August 13. Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith says downtown will include activities for the entire family. The events include; the 24th Annual Car Show and the 8th Annual Motorcycle Show. The traditional pancake breakfast and run/walk Annual Road Race with chip timing kick off the events. The day also includes; crafters, food vendors, bounce houses, and games in the City Park.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grants will provide funding for downtown housing in Logan, Glenwood and Clarinda

(Area) Grants administered by Southwest Iowa Planning Council will provide funding for housing in the downtowns of Logan, Glenwood, and Clarinda. The City of Clarinda will receive $200,000 to renovate and update two upper-story housing units. The project will include a complete interior overhaul of the second story space at 115 E Main Street, and will provide two of the only quality, updated rental units near the city center. Transforming this underutilized space into residential units will help to highlight the potential for improved quality of affordable living in downtown Clarinda.
LOGAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Valley School Activities Project on Hold

(Corning) The boiler and HVAC project at Southwest Valley’s Activities Center in Corning is on hold until this fall. Schools Superintendent Chris Fenster says the labor bid came in significantly higher than expected, so the project is on hold until this November. Fenster says the district purchased the new...
CORNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride Day 2

(Atlantic) The WHO Radio Great Iowa Tractor Ride is celebrating its’ 25th ride with its’ home base in Atlantic. WHO Farm Director Bob Quinn says this is a community event. Quinn says they like to move the ride across the state and select home base sites based on Motel/Hotel room availability, and adequate County Fairgrounds.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marilyn Hennick Obituary

Funeral Services for 74 year old Marilyn Hennick of Exira will be Monday, June 27th at 10:30 AM at the Exira Christian Church. Family will greet friends Sunday, June 26th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Bowman Chapel in rural Guthrie County. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ralph Heese Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 79 year old Ralph Heese of Tennant will be Monday, June 27th at 1:00 PM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
