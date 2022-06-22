Kari Switala appointed to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Board
Hastings Star Gazette
4 days ago
Kari Switala has been appointed to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Board as a new member representing the private sector. The Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved the appointment on June 7. Switala is...
Residents in Minneapolis, Minnesota will soon be receiving monthly stimulus UBI payments worth $500 if they qualified for the program. These payments are part of the city’s new UBI program, where instead of one time stimulus checks being sent, they’re monthly payments. The first payment was set to...
Minnesota is about to get an internationally known bakery sometime late this year, or early next year! The bakery, Tous les Jours which translates to Every Day, is a French-Asain-inspired bakery, that has locations across the globe. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the bakery will be taking over...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
The Hastings Dairy Store is hosting a grand opening after moving to a new, familiar location. The beloved dairy store now sits at 1700 Vermillion St., directly across the street from its previous location. After months of renovations, they opened for business on June 17 in what used to be a tanning shop.
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
The temperature is rising and so is the pace of work at Freedom Park. In case you are wondering what all the commotion is about, troops from the 612th Engineering out of Duluth began setting up camp at Freedom Park over Memorial Day weekend. Troops, tents and heavy equipment in...
A new Black-owned creative space officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Friday, June 17. Community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of The Legacy Building, an all-in-one photo, and video studio, recording studio, practice space, and storefront for creatives to rent and utilize. Emmanuel...
A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
I've briefly heard about the World's Fair before but I didn't know much about it. Earlier this week, however, Minnesota was proposed as being the next host of the 2027 World's Fair. If we're selected as the host it looks like some major projects will need to take place!. What...
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens every Saturday...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Embezzling over $700,000 from a restaurant franchise and a Rochester construction company sends a Kenyon woman to federal prison. Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, has been sentenced to nine years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,058,777.18 in restitution.
So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
A Brooklyn Park family is trying to get back on their feet after lightning destroyed their home last month. The Bergemann family says a giant lightning bolt rocked the house after striking a massive cottonwood tree in their back yard. “I was afraid,” said 9-year-old Keira Bergemann. “Right when I...
Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
BAYPORT, Minn. -- As Minnesota's average price for gasoline maintains a price near $4.75 a gallon heading into the heart of summer, marinas along the St. Croix River are averaging prices up to $2 more."What we thought might be highs last year are considered low this year," said Kori Derrick-Cisewski, the Bayport Marina Association's general manager. Derrick-Cisewski says an early procurement of the marina's gas for the season means they're able to sell it for $5.69 a gallon. Up the road, she says other marinas are forced to charge a dollar more. Still, the high prices are already leaving their...
MINNEAPOLIS – Jason DeRusha was one of the first faces you saw in the morning, while drinking your coffee and getting ready for work.He's a man of many talents and has filled many roles at WCCO: Morning anchor, mid-day Anchor, weekend anchor, general assignment reporter, and Good Question reporter. But the roles he will be most remembered for is colleague, mentor and friend.MORE: Jason DeRusha's top 4 favorite stories at WCCOFormer WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman. "I think you know that giving you a hard time on TV was absolutely one the highlight of my eight years in Minnesota," said former...
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to a non-Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility ahead of a scheduled release date Monday. Noor — who fatally shot an unarmed woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home in 2017 — was initially sentenced in 2019 to 12.5 years in prison, after a jury convicted him of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
