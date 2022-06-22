Montgomery Co. council interviews police accountability board appointees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday the County Council interviewed the 9 police accountability board members County Executive Marc Elrich appointed.

Nominated by County Executive Elrich for Montgomery’s PAB are Bishop Paul Walker (nominated as chair), Alicia Hudson , Kenneth Kellner , George Lluberes , Rudy Logan , Katharine Manning , Alvin McCray , Thomas Williams Jr. and Christopher Zatratz .

Following calls for police reform, Maryland lawmakers passed a bill requiring all counties to establish committees to examine police misconduct by July 1st.

The board is tasked with handling complaints and advising county leaders on policing issues. The county says they received over 60 applicants and out of the 20 interviewed selected those who they believe are fair-minded and believe in procedural justice.

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition has fought hard for the community to be involved in this process …. while they saw they are relatively pleased with the number of black men on the board, their co-chair says they needed more gender, Latinx, and East County representation.

“Prince George’s county actually just passed their legislation and their police accountability board will have investigatory powers,” said Joanna Silver, Co-Chair of Silver Spring Justice Coalition. “So that’s something that we want to see added in the future and we hope that the board itself will advocate for that. And in terms of funding, Prince George’s county also just funded their board at 1% of their entire police budget. Our board’s funding in this budget this year is .15%

After reviewing a complaint, the board then will refer it to a new administrative charging committee, but those people have not yet been selected. Members of the board will receive an annual salary of $10,000 and serve a three year term that will be term-limited after serving two complete terms.

