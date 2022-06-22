ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Co. council interviews police accountability board appointees

By Cheyenne Corin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3Vs7_0gI5xsH800

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday the County Council interviewed the 9 police accountability board members County Executive Marc Elrich appointed.

Nominated by County Executive Elrich for Montgomery’s PAB are Bishop Paul Walker (nominated as chair), Alicia Hudson , Kenneth Kellner , George Lluberes , Rudy Logan , Katharine Manning , Alvin McCray , Thomas Williams Jr. and Christopher Zatratz .

Following calls for police reform, Maryland lawmakers passed a bill requiring all counties to establish committees to examine police misconduct by July 1st.

The board is tasked with handling complaints and advising county leaders on policing issues. The county says they received over 60 applicants and out of the 20 interviewed selected those who they believe are fair-minded and believe in procedural justice.

DC rapper identified in Tysons Corner shooting

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition has fought hard for the community to be involved in this process …. while they saw they are relatively pleased with the number of black men on the board, their co-chair says they needed more gender, Latinx, and East County representation.

“Prince George’s county actually just passed their legislation and their police accountability board will have investigatory powers,” said Joanna Silver, Co-Chair of Silver Spring Justice Coalition. “So that’s something that we want to see added in the future and we hope that the board itself will advocate for that. And in terms of funding, Prince George’s county also just funded their board at 1% of their entire police budget. Our board’s funding in this budget this year is .15%

After reviewing a complaint, the board then will refer it to a new administrative charging committee, but those people have not yet been selected. Members of the board will receive an annual salary of $10,000 and serve a three year term that will be term-limited after serving two complete terms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Church vandalized after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue got a call about smoking mulch at the St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church. According to the news release, Fire and Rescue saw that acceleration was likely used to start the fire. They also observed graffiti on the side […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Antietam Radio Association hosts Great Hagerstown Hamfest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Imagine an emergency in your area, but all cellphone lines are down. What would you do? Thankfully the Antietam Radio Association knows just what to do. “If there’s a situation where we need people to go to shelters, we will set up a station maybe in a fire department […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

DC, Virginia, Maryland leaders on Roe v. Wade overturning

Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade, local, state, and federal leaders were among those who joined the firestorm of reaction on social media platforms. We’ve put together some of what they had to say here. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Twitter: Washington, DC is a proud pro-choice […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

45-year-old shot and killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast, DC. According to the news release, at around 4:47 p.m. police got a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area they found an adult male with a gunshot wound, […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
WDVM 25

18-year-old woman shot and killed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. According to the news release, at around 12:09 a.m., police got a call of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult female “unconscious and unresponsive.”Police also found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

15-year-old dies after Saturday night shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night. Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Rebuilding, re-powering Warrenton, Va. after the storm

Editor’s Note: Dominion Energy updated its peak outage number for Fauquier County from 14,000 to 18,000. That update has been made in the story. WARRENTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Slowly, but surely, the lights are coming back on in Warrenton, Virginia after a storm ripped its way through the town on Wednesday, leaving thousands […]
WARRENTON, VA
WDVM 25

Family holds vigil in honor of 16-year old shot in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Thursday night, family members of 16-year-old Taniya Jones are remembering her life. Taniya was shot and killed in Southeast on Sunday evening. Her family held a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Oak Park. “Just remembering her spirit. Like I said she was just overall a good thing, good relationships […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Police Accountability#Police Misconduct#Shooting#Politics Local#Montgomery Co#The County Council#County Executive Elrich#Pab#Co Chair Of
WDVM 25

23-year-old dead after Sunday morning shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old is dead after a shooting in the  500 block of 50th Street, Northeast, that happened Sunday morning. According to the news release, at around 12:41 a.m., police got a shooting call. When arriving at the area, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

16-year-old arrested after bringing ghost gun to last day of high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 9th grader for bringing a ghost gun to Northwestern High School on their last day of classes on Thursday. Police said that they were called to the high school, located on Adelphi Road, after they heard that a boy in the school may have had a […]
WDVM 25

Roe v. Wade Ruling | What to know about its impact

Mark Joseph Stern is Senior Writer with Slate, a daily Internet magazine and podcast network. Stern covers the Supreme Court of the United States. Because of the SCOTUS ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, DC News Now tapped Stern to get his take on what the decision means for states, for women and families, and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

LPGA golfers hope DMV becomes a more frequent stop

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) – As the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship continued into its third day of competition Saturday at Congressional Country Club on a picture perfect warm day, local fans bustled through the course. Participants in the event, strongly expressed their desire for more Ladies Professional Golf Association events in the Washington, D.C. […]
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDVM 25

LPGA tour returns to the DMV at Congressional

BETHESDA, Md (DC News Now) — The LPGA tour returns to the DMV for the Women’s PGA Championship! For the first time, Congressional Country Club is hosting an LPGA tour event. As the action continues throughout the weekend, hear what the fans are saying about professional golf being back in the DMV.
BETHESDA, MD
WDVM 25

Cropdusters Baseball is new fun team in DMV

OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) – There’s a new baseball team in Olney. In its first season, Cropdusters Baseball in Olney of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Summer Baseball League, is the league’s newest and maybe most fun team too. “To have a baseball team in Olney, five minutes away, a ten minute drive,” Olney resident […]
OLNEY, MD
WDVM 25

Summer league pits top basketball talent in DMV

HYATTSVILLE, Md (DC News Now) — The high school basketball season may have ended months ago, but the gym at Dematha High School has been showcasing the top talent in the DMV at the Capitol Hoops summer league.  “I’ve been running the summer league for now five years, and we bring together some of the […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy