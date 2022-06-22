ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Mason Elston wins latest Play of the Week

news8000.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur latest Play of the Week goes to La Crosse Post 52...

Onalaska Legion falls in Boober Parizek opener

Onalaska Legion Baseball fell 9-7 to Eau Claire in the first game of the Boober Parizek Classic at Copeland Park Thursday. The game featured three lead changes.
ONALASKA, WI
Legion Baseball: Northstars use big 3rd innings to help beat Tomah

Northstars scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd innings to take a 4-0 lead over Tomah. We are still waiting for confirmation on a final score.
TOMAH, WI
Holmen 17U Legion beats Onalaska 17U

Holmen 17U Legion Baseball picked up a 5-2 win at the Pit over Onalaska 17U Thursday night. The Holmen 19U Senior Legion team earned a 10-0 win in six innings at Whitehall.
ONALASKA, WI
Henry ‘Hank’ Buehler

On June 22, 2022, our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa “Bapa” went to his eternal home. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family as he took his last journey. Henry “Hank” Buehler was born in La Crescent, MN, on January 26, 1938, to Henry...
LA CROSSE, WI
Lois ‘Lo’ Christopherson

Lois “Lo” C. Christopherson, 82, of La Crosse peacefully passed away on June 22, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on October 7, 1939, to Leonard and Lillian (Halverson) Ramlow. Lo had a heart of gold and made it a habit to think of most others before herself,...
LA CROSSE, WI
Rick Schermerhorn

Rick James Schermerhorn, 48, was unjustly taken from this world on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. Rick was born December 28, 1973, in La Crosse to Jim and Pat Schermerhorn. He grew up in St. Joseph Ridge and graduated in 1992 from Central High School in La Crosse,...
LA CROSSE, WI
Wisconsin Democrats to hold state convention in La Crosse this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats will flock to La Crosse this weekend for their state party convention, which will set the tone for the fall elections. Democrats are playing both offense and defense, hoping to retain the governor’s mansion for Gov. Tony Evers and unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The latter is expected to be a close race.
LA CROSSE, WI
Community rallies together for “Celebrate Onalaska”

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Plenty showed up for a market in the park in Onalaska Saturday for the “Celebrate Onalaska” festivities. There were about 45 vendors selling all sorts of items, from food, to plants, to clothing. “It’s important just to get the community together. A celebration,...
ONALASKA, WI
Wisconsin PSC awards millions for broadband projects in Monroe, Jackson, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties

MADISON (WKBT) — Broadband expansion projects in Monroe, Jackson, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties will receive millions of dollars in grants the Wisconsin Public Service Commission announced Thursday. The commission awarded nearly $125 million to 71 projects in 45 counties in the state’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program. The initiatives...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

