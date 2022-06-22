Mason Elston wins latest Play of the Week

Onalaska and Post 52 squared off on the last day of the Boober Parizek La Crosse Tournament. It was a tie game going into the 7th inning, but Onalaska would score two an go on to win 3-1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Cole Kepple provided the power for La Crosse Post 52 on Friday evening as he crushed a solo home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning. The blast gave Post 52 a three-run lead, and they continued to pour it on in a 10-0 victory over Stillwater at Copeland Park.
Onalaska Legion Baseball fell 9-7 to Eau Claire in the first game of the Boober Parizek Classic at Copeland Park Thursday. The game featured three lead changes.
Northstars scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd innings to take a 4-0 lead over Tomah. We are still waiting for confirmation on a final score.
Holmen 17U Legion Baseball picked up a 5-2 win at the Pit over Onalaska 17U Thursday night. The Holmen 19U Senior Legion team earned a 10-0 win in six innings at Whitehall.
On June 22, 2022, our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa “Bapa” went to his eternal home. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family as he took his last journey. Henry “Hank” Buehler was born in La Crescent, MN, on January 26, 1938, to Henry...
Lois “Lo” C. Christopherson, 82, of La Crosse peacefully passed away on June 22, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on October 7, 1939, to Leonard and Lillian (Halverson) Ramlow. Lo had a heart of gold and made it a habit to think of most others before herself,...
Rick James Schermerhorn, 48, was unjustly taken from this world on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. Rick was born December 28, 1973, in La Crosse to Jim and Pat Schermerhorn. He grew up in St. Joseph Ridge and graduated in 1992 from Central High School in La Crosse,...
MADISON, Wis. — Democrats will flock to La Crosse this weekend for their state party convention, which will set the tone for the fall elections. Democrats are playing both offense and defense, hoping to retain the governor’s mansion for Gov. Tony Evers and unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The latter is expected to be a close race.
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 68F / Saturday’s Forecast High: 83F…. It’s been a hot week across the region. Every day this week the high temp at the La Crosse airport was above average and temps were in the 90s on 4 days. On 10 of the last 11 days the high temp has been above average.
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Plenty showed up for a market in the park in Onalaska Saturday for the “Celebrate Onalaska” festivities. There were about 45 vendors selling all sorts of items, from food, to plants, to clothing. “It’s important just to get the community together. A celebration,...
MADISON (WKBT) — Broadband expansion projects in Monroe, Jackson, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties will receive millions of dollars in grants the Wisconsin Public Service Commission announced Thursday. The commission awarded nearly $125 million to 71 projects in 45 counties in the state’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program. The initiatives...
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — State Farm Insurance donated $10,000 to the Tomah chapter of the North American Squirrel Association Friday to help the organization finish its all-abilities playground. The donation is part of State Farm’s celebration of its 100-year anniversary, when it is giving $10,000 checks to two groups...
