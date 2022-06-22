ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Emo Night Brooklyn in Santa Ana, CA Jul 15, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Emo Night Brooklyn presale passcode is now on our blog. For a short time you can order tickets before they go on...

www.tmpresale.com

localemagazine.com

Your One-Stop Shop for Coffee, Wine and Everything In Between Just Opened in Costa Mesa

Co-owners Ed and Julia Moffatt Bring a Slice of Australian and European Coffee Culture to Orange County. Named after the finest unit of measurement in the metric system, Milligram Coffee & Kitchen is an immaculate, perfectly curated new neighborhood café on 17th St in Costa Mesa. The minute you step inside, you’re greeted by the smell of freshly ground coffee and the soothing hum of the espresso machine. The shop’s clean, white interior, minimalist design and tree lined patio is comforting and sleek all at once, and will make you want to stay awhile. Milligram Coffee Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Long Beach's Floating Playground Opens Saturday

If you're a fourth grader, nothing could be harder than seeing an inflatable floating playground about 30 feet from the shore -- especially during a heat wave. It's been sitting outside on the water, tantalizingly close to the Alamitos Beach shoreline, for more than a week, according to residents. "I...
LONG BEACH, CA
todaynationnews.com

The monthly rent for a room in Southern California is only 600 yuan. Although the house is fully furnished, it is dumb

Recently, a Southern California resident posted rental information on the Internet. The monthly rent of 600 Yuan sounds quite affordable, but netizens who click through to see it might be in for a surprise. The rental advertisement has also given rise to heated discussions among many netizens, who took the opportunity to complain that as the housing problem becomes more and more serious, renting a house in big cities is more expensive and difficult. It is done.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton’s Day of Music returns to kick off summer

Downtown Fullerton celebrated the Summer Solstice with the eighth annual Day of Music Festival, which returned live for the first time in three years on June 21. The event saw local crowds gathering at the Fullerton Museum Plaza to enjoy a day of music, food and beer, from local bands and vendors to help kick off the summer.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Dive-Bombing' Crows Are Attacking People in Hermosa Beach

People in Hermosa Beach are reporting an unusual problem at a popular park. They are being attacked by aggressive crows. The birds have made their home in the trees at Noble Park and are highly territorial, going after people and their dogs. "They're just coming out of the trees and...
claremont-courier.com

Rhino moves on, so does Claremont

People my age — I’m 58 — tend to yammer on about how much better their lives were before things were so expensive, politics were a literal blood sport, and our kids played outside joyously, in the dirt, with a rock, a tin can, and a half-roll of electrical tape.
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Celebrating life at Calaca Mamas Cantina in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The first few times Angela El Haj passed by the double-sided altar with pictures of her deceased parents at her new restaurant, it felt “jarring.”. For years, Angela El Haj said she’s always thought of death as a state of grief and mourning. But her travels to Mexico and the country’s Day of the Dead celebration changed that perception.
Key News Network

Downtown L.A. March Takes a Less Peaceful Turn of Events

Los Angeles, CA: A confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers started at one point in the Friday evening march in Downtown Los Angeles condemning the overturning of the 1973 landmark decision by the Supreme Court of the United States in favor of “Roe” in “Roe v. Wade,” giving women of childbearing years the right to choose whether to have abortions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
CBS LA

Powerball ticket sold in LA County wins big; was it you?

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles County won big in Saturday night's draw. Lottery officials say a ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers was sold at United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale Avenue and is worth $1,417,623. The winning numbers were 6-12-20-27-32. The ticket was missing only the red Powerball number 4.    The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. Their identity was not immediately known. Since the sixth number was not a match, Monday night's draw will roll to $346 million. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
great-taste.net

Laguna Hills’ Mint Restaurant Postpones Grand Reopening due to Fire

Fundraiser to be Held at Sister Concept Khan Saab in Fullerton in Support of Restaurant Staff. Mint Indian Restaurant, an Indian-Pakistani restaurant located at 25381 Alicia Pkwy in Laguna Hills, has postponed its Grand Reopening which was scheduled for late last month due to an unfortunate fire at the restaurant on May 5th. After months of extensive renovations to the restaurant’s space, the unforeseen closure will extend through the foreseeable future, with a planned reopening for late 2022 or early 2023. The restaurant’s sister concept, Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen, will host an ongoing fundraiser, through Mint’s reopening, where 10% of all sales will be dedicated to supporting Mint’s staff.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

#GoodNews: California Man Pays For Gas For Strangers In Need

A California man is helping people in his community overcome high gas prices by filling their tanks for free. Orange County resident Ray Walter was looking to help people struggling with the high price of gasoline. So the former Texan posted on Facebook offering to fill the tank of one person in need each week.
visitlagunabeach.com

How to Hack Laguna Beach Parking

We are seven miles of beautiful coastline that boomed from a dirt, one-road town to a cutting-edge art and outdoor enclave. That means that during our summer peak season PCH can feel like a nightmare while sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. In this blog we are going to share how to hack Laguna Beach to avoid traffic and parking nightmares, ensuring you have an enjoyable experience from beginning to end.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

Heat spike coming for Southern California

Multiple heat advisories were issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday and Monday, when temperatures in parts of Southern California are expected to reach the high 90s and into the 100s. An advisory for the Inland Empire, covering valleys in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, was issued for 10...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

VEA Newport Beach Debuts, Now Accepting Reservations

Following an extensive transformation, VEA Newport Beach is now officially accepting reservations for stays beginning July 7, inviting guests and locals to “renew their view” and experience the wholly reimagined property. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the hotel underwent a comprehensive refresh, transitioning into an all-new Southern California luxury destination. Starting next month, guests can immerse in the pier-inspired welcome experience and lobby, check into the new coastal-inspired luxury guest rooms, indulge and imbibe in the three new restaurant and bar concepts, experience the wellness focused SpaVEA and high-performance fitness center, and visit the destination pool experience.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA

