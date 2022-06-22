Emo Night Brooklyn in Santa Ana, CA Jul 15, 2022 – presale password

Following an extensive transformation, VEA Newport Beach is now officially accepting reservations for stays beginning July 7, inviting guests and locals to “renew their view” and experience the wholly reimagined property. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the hotel underwent a comprehensive refresh, transitioning into an all-new Southern California luxury destination. Starting next month, guests can immerse in the pier-inspired welcome experience and lobby, check into the new coastal-inspired luxury guest rooms, indulge and imbibe in the three new restaurant and bar concepts, experience the wellness focused SpaVEA and high-performance fitness center, and visit the destination pool experience.
