Emo Night Brooklyn in Santa Ana, CA Jul 15, 2022 – presale password

Fundraiser to be Held at Sister Concept Khan Saab in Fullerton in Support of Restaurant Staff. Mint Indian Restaurant, an Indian-Pakistani restaurant located at 25381 Alicia Pkwy in Laguna Hills, has postponed its Grand Reopening which was scheduled for late last month due to an unfortunate fire at the restaurant on May 5th. After months of extensive renovations to the restaurant’s space, the unforeseen closure will extend through the foreseeable future, with a planned reopening for late 2022 or early 2023. The restaurant’s sister concept, Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen, will host an ongoing fundraiser, through Mint’s reopening, where 10% of all sales will be dedicated to supporting Mint’s staff.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO