Join us for an amazing IN PERSON workshop at the Philadelphia Folk School (6156 Ridge Ave) on How To Learn A Song from master multi-instrumentalist Christopher Davis-Shannon!. In a world with so much information at our fingertips it has become standard for the instrumentalist to look up a chart for a song, play it, and put it on the shelf. But how many of us need that sheet of paper in front of us to play? Do we actually know the song or are we reading and regurgitating? In this workshop we will take a deeper look at a five step process to truly learn and understand a piece of music as well as aid in memorization. Let's get off the page and start to make music. As a vehicle we will us a traditional Hawaiian song and teach it from the ground up for all instruments.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO