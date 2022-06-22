ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona State House Speaker testifies during Jan. 6 committee hearing

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the hearing, Rusty Bowers spoke about phone...

www.fox10phoenix.com

fox10phoenix.com

Groups seek to halt Arizona “personhood” law after Roe falls

PHOENIX (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and an abortion rights group filed an emergency motion Saturday seeking to block a 2021 Arizona "personhood" law that they worry can be used to halt all abortions in the state. The move comes a day after the U.S....
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona legislative session comes to an end overnight

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona lawmakers finished up their legislative session amid protests outside the State Capitol building on Friday night. Governor Doug Ducey released a statement overnight praising lawmakers' work in passing a bipartisan budget agreement, as well as investing in education, public safety and infrastructure. Republican lawmakers had earlier...
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona leaders react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

PHOENIX - Arizona leaders are responding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to have the final say on abortions. The controversial ruling on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona, along with rest of the country, reacts to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The ruling handed down on June 24, which overturns a landmark 1970s ruling that provided a federal guarantee on abortion rights, came over a month after a draft opinion concerning the abortion ruling was leaked. FOX 10 has complete coverage on the ruling, including a report from Nicole Garcia on Planned Parenthood of Arizona's decision to pause abortions in the state.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona National Guard members heading overseas to provide financial services, ensure accountability of government resources

Members of the Arizona National Guard are heading overseas, but first, they were honored with a farewell ceremony on June 25 at Papago Park. More than 20 service members of the Arizona National Guard are heading to the middle east. The 160th Finance Management Support Detachment will provide financial services and ensure the accountability of government resources.
fox10phoenix.com

West Coast states promise access to abortion, contraceptives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Within hours of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington promised to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives. The heads of the West Coast states also said they will protect patients and doctors...
fox10phoenix.com

WATCH: Florida driver uses sidewalk to avoid rush hour traffic, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida driver who reportedly avoided rush hour traffic on a regular basis by taking the sidewalk was finally caught and ticketed by deputies. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a person emailed them dashcam footage showing a Sedan driving down a sidewalk on Tuesday morning, and told officers that this was a regular occurrence on Fruitville Road.
