Arizona State House Speaker testifies during Jan. 6 committee hearing

PHOENIX (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and an abortion rights group filed an emergency motion Saturday seeking to block a 2021 Arizona "personhood" law that they worry can be used to halt all abortions in the state. The move comes a day after the U.S....
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona lawmakers finished up their legislative session amid protests outside the State Capitol building on Friday night. Governor Doug Ducey released a statement overnight praising lawmakers' work in passing a bipartisan budget agreement, as well as investing in education, public safety and infrastructure. Republican lawmakers had earlier...
PHOENIX - Arizona leaders are responding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to have the final say on abortions. The controversial ruling on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.
The ruling handed down on June 24, which overturns a landmark 1970s ruling that provided a federal guarantee on abortion rights, came over a month after a draft opinion concerning the abortion ruling was leaked. FOX 10 has complete coverage on the ruling, including a report from Nicole Garcia on Planned Parenthood of Arizona's decision to pause abortions in the state.
PHOENIX (AP) — Protests outside the Arizona Capitol over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that ended with a volley of tear gas were variously described Saturday as either peaceful or driven by anarchists intent on destruction. Republican Senate President Karen Fann issued a...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida leaders are weighing in after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried released the following statement:. "This is a tragic day for...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the "prayers of millions upon millions of Americans" have been answered following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. The governor tweeted the following statement:. "The...
Florida lawmakers respond after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Florida lawmakers are responding to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Florida House representatives Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, and Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, shared their thoughts in an interview with FOX 35's John Brown. Read the U.S....
NEW YORK - Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade and giving the states the power to decide abortion regulations, political leaders from former President Barack Obama to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in. "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Within hours of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington promised to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives. The heads of the West Coast states also said they will protect patients and doctors...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company told employees Friday that it recognizes the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion – and that it remains committed to providing access to healthcare, including family planning and reproductive care, "no matter where they live." In an email, a spokesperson...
