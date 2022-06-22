Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Henry; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Henry County Fairgrounds to near Alexis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Burgess, Orion, Viola, Woodhull, Alpha, Andover, North Henderson, Cable, New Windsor, Lynn Center, Osco, Henry County Fairgrounds, Ophiem, Swedona, Ulah and Griffin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO