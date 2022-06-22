ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Henry; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MERCER AND SOUTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 649 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Henry County Fairgrounds to near Alexis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Burgess, Orion, Viola, Woodhull, Alpha, Andover, North Henderson, Cable, New Windsor, Lynn Center, Osco, Henry County Fairgrounds, Ophiem, Swedona, Ulah and Griffin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DES MOINES HENRY LEE LOUISA MUSCATINE SCOTT VAN BUREN
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

