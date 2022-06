Johnson City Schools’ Committee for Equity recently reported to the Board of Education on their work to increase diversity and equity in the school system. When the committee first met several years ago, they identified four major areas where Johnson City Schools needed to focus their efforts toward increasing diversity and equity. These categories, as presented to the board by the schools’ Director of Human Resources Lee Patterson, included leadership, professional development, relationships and curriculum.

