Boise, ID

The magical plant: fire agencies using kochia to help combat fires

By Mickaela Elich
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As temperatures rise, so does fire danger, but the Bureau of Land Management is creating unique fuel breaks by using a special plant species. "We've identified roadway systems and started to put fuel breaks throughout this whole network of roads to create areas where...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

New US attorney for Idaho: Civil rights, hate crime enforcement is 'front and center'

Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Covid-19 positivity rates in Idaho on the rise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting an increase to the state's PCR positivity rate. Officials say last week the rate was 11.3%, up from 11% the week before. As for data from hospitals in the Treasure Valley, St. Luke's is reporting a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

More than 100 march to Capitol in Roe protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A group of more than 100 protesters, calling for legal abortion in Idaho, marched from Boise City Hall to the Idaho Capitol. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade in a 5-4 decision. Idaho has a so-called "trigger law" that will...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Did I Win?: Rainsdon family shares writing success

In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas. These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

United Way Treasure Valley drive gives out over 15,000 books

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 partnered with United Way Treasure Valley to help give books to underserved Treasure Valley kids. Thanks to great community involvement, we were able to send over 15,000 books to low-income families. "We don't want kiddos to drop out of school," said Nora Carpenter, United...
CHARITIES
#Kochia#Plant
Post Register

Idaho will ban most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling

BOISE (AP) — The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court with a 6-3 vote on Friday triggers a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother's life. That law takes effect 30 days after...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Governor: 'The "right" to an abortion was a judicial creation'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Several Idaho Republican leaders are praising the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that it will allow them to protect unborn lives. "I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court's long-awaited decision upholding state sovereignty...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Text scammers pretending they are ISP: Don't click the link

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you see a message from someone claiming to represent Idaho State Police, don't click the link. "Scammers are sending text messages like this, claiming to represent the Idaho State Police," ISP says. "ISP doesn't use text messages to request signatures or other information from the public."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Democracy is under threat in Idaho

Democracy is under threat in Idaho, as evidenced by the past two Idaho legislative sessions. We have seen our elected officials attack the basic tenets of free and fair elections, the rights of minorities and women, and the rule of law. Once the battle to maintain our representative democracy is lost, we will be ruled through autocracy.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Pride festivities kickoff this weekend

This year’s Idaho Falls LGBTQ Pride festivities marks the 10th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Idaho Falls. “Being 10 years of Pride here in Idaho Falls is an awesome thing,” said Kelly McCary, development director for Idaho Falls Pride. “Other cities in Idaho have not been able to have Pride 10 years running and this year is extra special.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID

