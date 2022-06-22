ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Thunder name former captain Pete MacArthur head coach

By Evan Pivnick
 4 days ago

Glens Falls, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that Pete MacArthur has been named the fourth Head Coach in team history.

“We are very excited to name Pete our new Head Coach,” Team President Jeff Mead said. “He brought a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to our organization as a player and we are confident that it will also carry over to his coaching career. We want to thank our great fans for their patience through this process.”

MacArthur, 37, joins the Thunder behind the bench following a 14-year professional playing career. The Clifton Park, NY native played four seasons with Adirondack and is second all-time in franchise history in points (175) and assists (122) and is third all-time in games played (202) and goals (53).

“It has been an honor to be a player for the Adirondack Thunder for several seasons and it is an even greater honor to now continue my role within the organization as Head Coach,” MacArthur said. “I look forward to putting together a championship-caliber roster and bringing back winning hockey to this loyal and passionate fanbase. My family and I are very humbled to receive this opportunity and we can’t wait for October.”

In this role, MacArthur will also be responsible for overseeing the club’s hockey operations including managing support staff, and recruiting and signing players. The Boston University alumnus currently resides in Clifton Park with his wife Cristina and two sons, William and Danny.

