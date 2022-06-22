Robstown police release 911 call from Monday immigrant rescue

The 12 immigrants trapped in a train car outside of Robstown on Monday were on their way to San Antonio, according to the exclusive 911 recording given to KRIS 6 News by the Robstown Police Department.

Police dispatchers received calls from inside the rail car pleading for help.

“Send them! Send them! The police! Send them,” Victorino Ramirez Morales said in Spanish.

Ramirez told the dispatcher that he and the people in the car were Mexican nationals, but even pleaded for Border Patrol to be called in order to help rescue them.

The call came into Robstown police at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. When authorities arrived, they found 10 immigrants in the car dealing with dehydration. Two managed to run away after being freed from the rail car, according to Annaville Fire Department Chief Michael Clack. “We are in the train, we are in Robstown,” Ramirez said. “Please! Please! We can't take it anymore.” The immigrants told dispatchers they got into the train in Laredo, and believed they were almost to San Antonio.

Dispatchers also received a call from a cousin of one of the men stuck inside the train. The immigrants were given medical treatment at area clinics; several were treated at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline.

Authorities say this story highlights just how dangerous an immigrant’s journey can be -- especially during the long hot summer.