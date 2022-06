HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Warriors of the Wasatch airshow made a strong comeback this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The multi-day event, which was scheduled to run through about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, drew crowds so large Saturday that Hill Air Force Base was forced to temporarily close its West Gate, except to base residents.

