ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Two jet skiers in danger of drowning in Lake Tahoe owe their rescue to crew members of the MS Dixie II who pulled them from the water. On Thursday, June 16, shortly after 6 p.m., a jet ski holding two people tipped over, dumping the riders into the lake. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District rescue report, the two passengers were unable to get back onto the jet ski and it started drifting away from them.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO