ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We must continue to put our children first and as long as I serve on this school board, I’m going to ask a question to myself every single day, what are the best interests of our children. And we have to continue to put our children first and whether you agree with me or not, it is what it is, I think we’re going to work through and I think we’ll get there,” said Cheryl Facciani, who represents the Windsor Hills District for the Roanoke County School Board.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO