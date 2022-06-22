ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Full Interview: Darik Dissette on committing to NDSU Basketball

By Tristan Thomas
 4 days ago

The Minot High standout explains why he decided to commit to play for the Bison ahead of his senior season with the Magi.

KX News

Minot State to host a 2024 Men’s Wrestling Super Region Championships

Minot State announced on Tuesday that the NCAA Super Region tournament is coming to the Magic City. The NCAA Division II Championships Committee announced that Minot State, in partnership with Visit Minot, will host a 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Super Region at the MSU Dome on Feb. 23-25, 2024. This will mark the first […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Liz Vibeto named Activities Director at Our Redeemer’s

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Our Redeemer’s Christian School named Liz Vibeto as the school’s new Activities Director, the school announced today. Vibeto is currently a classroom aide and school nurse at ORCS and will add the new position to her responsibilities. “Her experience of participating in athletics, coaching,...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Sabre Dogs extend win streak despite roster changes

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs pick up their 22nd win of the season over the Pierre Trappers, as the reigning Expedition League champions face some recent roster turnover, with pitcher Jacob Wesselmann and infielder Kamron Willman leaving the team after signing deals with pro baseball teams. “You’re constantly filling, that’s summer ball for you. It’s […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

