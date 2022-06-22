Tuesday, June 21st-Area Softball and Baseball Stats

Softball

Harlan 4, Lewis Central 1

Three of Harlan’s four runs came in the 4th inning when Regan Kramer, Ellie Ineson, and Abbie Schechinger had consecutive one out singles. Tianna Kasperbauer and Ella Plagman each singled in a one run 5th. Kasperbauer allowed one run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Kuemper Catholic 7, Atlantic 0

Zoey Kirchhoff allowed five earned runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in two innings. Riley Wood threw four frames with one hit, no walks, no earned runs, and four strikeouts.

Central Decatur 2, Nodaway Valley 0

Whitney Lamb hit a double while Lindsey Davis, Jorja Holliday, and Ashlyn Gutierrez had one single each. Holliday struck out 11 batters in six innings with five hits, two walks, and two earned runs allowed.

Logan-Magnolia 4, Audubon 1

Audubon managed just four hits. Addie Hocker had two of them while Jordan Porsch and Victoria Asmus each singled. Asmus drove in Hocker for the Wheeler’s only run in the 7th inning. Alexis Obermeier went the distance in the circle with seven hits, no walks, and four strikeouts.

West Monona 4, Griswold 3

Karly Millikan struck out three batters and allowed seven hits. She also hit two doubles. Abby Gohlinghorst had two hits and an RBI. Marissa Askeland had one hit.

Baseball

Kuemper Catholic 9, Atlantic 6

Half of Atlantic’s output in the run column came in the 7th inning. Garrett McLaren was 2/3 with a double and one RBI. Easton O’Brien finished the game 2/3. Tanner O’Brien had a double and three RBI. Other hits came from Wyatt Redinbaugh, and Carter Pellett.

Lewis Central 2, Harlan 1

Aron Harrington pitched a three-hither with one walk and 11 K’s for Lewis Central. Harlan’s Stephen Leinen allowed four hits, two walks, two earned runs, and struck out three batters in six innings pitched. The Cyclones got hits from Cade Sears, Stephen Leinen, and Cael Goshorn. Luke Musich drove in Alex Monson for Harlan’s only run which came in the 5th inning.

Nodaway Valley/O-M 14, Central Decatur 3

Caelen DeVault starred at the plate and Boston DeVault was terrific on the mound. Caelen DeVault hit two home runs and drove in five. Boston DeVault allowed one hit and walked two with 11 K’s in the six inning contest. Boston DeVault also went 2/3 with a three run double. Chase Walker was 2/3 with an RBI double while Matthew Weber drove in three runs and had two hits.

West Delaware 7, CAM 0

CAM 6, Grand View Christian 5

The Cougar’s opened the day with a loss at Principal Park. They finished with a win over Grand View Christian. Seth Hensley hit a home run in the victory. It was the first of his career. Hensley also singled twice.

Audubon 12, Logan-Magnolia 8

Gavin Smith had a homer, a single, and four RBI. Alex Foran and Carson Meaike each drove in two runs with Foran posting two singles. Jay Remsburg doubled twice and posted one RBI. Gavin Larsen had a double and an RBI. Two of Braden Wessel’s three hits went for extra bases.

Underwood 12, Riverside 2

Aiden Bell was the lone Bulldog with a multi-hit night. Kyler Rieken and Keaten Rieken each singled and drove in a run while Kaeden Pleas added one hit. The top four hitters in Underwood’s order all drove in two runs including 8th grade shortstop Garrett Luett who was 2/3 with a double.