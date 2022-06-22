Manteca man dies after crashing into parked semi-truck
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck.
Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.Tracy Police investigating two assaults at Pescadero Park
The car then crashed into a parked semi-truck and trailer. Police said South County Fire Authority had to extricate the 22-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger.
Police said the 22-year-old died of his injuries at the hospital. The 19-year-old was also taken to the hospital, with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s Traffic Safety Unit at 209-831-6634.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 3