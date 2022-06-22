ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 16 Won't Be Open World

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy 16 won't be an open-world game, but that doesn't mean it will be super linear either, according to the game's producer. Final Fantasy XV took the series into the open-world genre, allowing players to freely explore the world and even use a car to drive around the map. Final...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

NBA 2K Caused Rapper The Game To Miss Out on Millions of Dollars

NBA 2K is one of the most popular gaming franchises. It's annualized like all of the other sports franchises, but it's managed to be such a success because there are no other basketball games. Although EA had a good run with NBA Live, the series ultimately crumbled under the pressure of trying to measure up to 2K's games and EA threw in the towel. 2K has found immense success in its basketball series thanks to its refined controls, top-notch graphics, and incredibly addictive gameplay. Many invest dozens of hours, if not significantly more, into NBA 2K on a yearly basis and quickly move on to the next game as soon as it releases.
NBA
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Leaked

The new slate of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022 have leaked ahead of time. With June officially coming to an end within the next week, it's about that time in which Sony will unveil what's next slated to come to PS Plus. And while we have yet to hear in an official capacity what lies in wait, we now seem to know what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Creator Shares Official Art of Piccolo and Cell's New Forms

Dragon Ball Super has welcomed its latest movie over in Japan, and it won't be long before fans around the world get to see what the comeback has in store. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to revisit some of the franchise's biggest moments, and its creator Akira Toriyama kept a close eye on all the film's twists. And just weeks after its debut, the creator has peeled back some major spoilers about the movie.
COMICS
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about pushing out routine patches since the game's launch back in February, some fans have continued to wonder how long Elden Ring will be supported. Luckily, thanks to a new statement from studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki, it sounds like FromSoftware still has a lot left in store for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Creators Are "Ramping Up" Actions Against Cheaters

Niantic, the creators of games like Pokemon Go and other mobile titles, has plans to crack down on cheaters, the company announced this week. This commitment and more were shared in the latest of Niantic's ongoing anti-cheat talks with Niantic promising that this is "only the first step" in the anti-cheat efforts. These measures will be rolled out not just in Pokemon Go but in Niantic's other mobile games, too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Costs Over 500% the US Price In Some Locations

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has an extremely high cost in some locations and it's baffling many fans of the franchise. Games have always been an expensive hobby, but they've grown in cost over the decades. In the PS2 era, many big games cost $49.99, but then costs grew with the Xbox 360 and PS3 to about $59.99 for major titles. This price point was retained throughout the Xbox One and PS4 generation, but costs are once again going up with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 generation. A number of games now cost $69.99, but publishers will throw in the last generation or some other small bonus to try and increase the value and let you think you're getting a better deal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts DLC Leak Reveals Harry Potter Fans Can Play the Game Early

DLC for Hogwarts Legacy -- the 2022-bound Harry Potter game -- has leaked ahead of the game's release, but it's nothing too juicy or interesting. However, it does reveal that there will be early access to the game. The leak itself comes the way of Reddit and courtesy of a user who found some very interesting files while digging through the code of the game's official website. Hidden within the files of the website are the following strings: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Steel Case, Floating Ancient Magic Wand With Box, Kelpie Robe, and 72 Hours Early Access to the game. As you can see, some of this appears to be DLC, while other bits confirm some type of collector's edition of sorts. The Reddit user adds there are some separate references of "Digital Only" and "Digital Deluxe Only." These are presumably related to the tidbits above, but it's unclear how it all divides up between the two.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Artist Shares Their Review for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

One-Punch Man series illustrator Yusuke Murata managed to check out Dragon Ball Super's new movie in theaters, and the famed artist has shared their review for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! It's been four long years since Dragon Ball Super last had an anime project come our way, and while fans outside of Japan will have to wait until later this Summer for their chance to check out the new movie, many big names in Japan have started to share what they felt about the latest Dragon Ball Super feature film effort now that they have been able to see it.
COMICS
ComicBook

Need for Speed 2022's Multiplayer May Be Bigger Than We Thought

The new Need for Speed game may have a pretty unique take on multiplayer for the series, according to a new leak. The Need for Speed series is one of the longest-running racing franchises in gaming and although the series has stumbled quite a bit over the last decade, it sounds like EA and Criterion are doing a lot to try and make its latest title the best it can possibly be. Although it was originally expected to release in 2021, EA delayed the game a year to allow Criterion to do support work on Battlefield 2042. Now, the developer is in the thick of the new racing game and it sounds like they're trying to shake things up quite a bit.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Breaks Fans' Hearts Vegeta's Latest Loss

Vegeta has always been a fan-favorite character within the Dragon Ball franchise, so it's easy to feel the disappointment when in any given storyline, the prince of all saiyans is the punching bag for many villains along the way. With Goku being the one to defeat Moro, it seems as though the same might be the case with Gas of the Heeters during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, as Vegeta and his newest transformation in Ultra Ego might not be enough to win the day.
COMICS

