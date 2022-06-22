ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after authorities seize 11 firearms in La Quinta home

By Jesus Reyes
 4 days ago
A man was arrested and 11 firearms were seized after a search warrant was served at a home in La Quinta Tuesday morning.

SWAT and the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a weapons-related search warrant at a home on the 79600 block of Vista Coralina at around 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

During the search warrant, 11 illegally possessed firearms were located and seized.

A 35-year-old La Quinta resident was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a short barreled rifle, and felony child endangerment.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator James at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)-863-8990.

Comments / 9

Chris Skinner
4d ago

Again my BS to scare those who are law abiding citizens who shall NOT be infringed upon to further their attempt to disarm the country. These people need to write better stories that matter.

Reply(1)
5
Roger
4d ago

the 2nd Amendment was not there for hunting no matter how many times these people tell us that, It was for the people to be able to fight against a tyrannical government.Thank God we have it. Otherwise the only people that would be able to have security with guns are rich people and our very important democratic government elite.That's there plan all along.Rules for thee but not for me.

Reply
2
