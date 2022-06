LANSING — The Michigan official who helped oversee the 2020 elections is up for re-election against a challenger who questions their legitimacy. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Detroit Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second and final four-year term. Her presumed Republican challenger is Kristina Karamo of Oak Park, a 2020 poll challenger who rose to prominence after questioning the state’s election results.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO