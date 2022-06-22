Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Ballard encampment

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SEATTLE — A 37-year-old man found dead at a Ballard encampment on Saturday has triggered a homicide investigation.

On Saturday at about 12:30 p.m., Seattle firefighters were called to an encampment near 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 56th Street for reports of a dead person.

When firefighters arrived, they did not perform life-saving measures because the person was obviously deceased, Seattle police said.

The body was turned over to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and it determined the man’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, which was not immediately visible at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

