Seattle, WA

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Ballard encampment

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SEATTLE — A 37-year-old man found dead at a Ballard encampment on Saturday has triggered a homicide investigation.

On Saturday at about 12:30 p.m., Seattle firefighters were called to an encampment near 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 56th Street for reports of a dead person.

When firefighters arrived, they did not perform life-saving measures because the person was obviously deceased, Seattle police said.

The body was turned over to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and it determined the man’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, which was not immediately visible at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

shorelineareanews.com

Two die of gunshot wounds at private party on N 145th

Seattle Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022 Seattle police responded to the 900 block of N 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Killed in North Seattle Shooting Saturday Night

Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing swimmer presumed drowned after search in Enumclaw

The search for a missing swimmer in the Green River has been called off, the Valley Regional Fire Authority (VRFA) tweeted Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, crews with VRFA, Puget Sound Fire, Mountain View Fire and Rescue, Renton Regional Fire Authority, Enumclaw Fire, King County Medic One, and the King County Sheriff’s Office were called to 29500 Southeast Green River Gorge Road in Enumclaw for a river rescue.
ENUMCLAW, WA
22-year-old man dead, woman injured after a single-vehicle crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

On early Friday morning, a 22-year-old man, from Tacoma, lost his life while a woman suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Spanaway. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at around 12:37 a.m. on State Route 507, near the Roy Y intersection. The early reports showed that the woman’s car was heading south on State Route 7. As the vehicle approached State Route 507, the woman failed to negotiate the curve, continued straight and the vehicle drifted off the roadway.
SPANAWAY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Man arrested in Seattle after firing gun, carjacking in Lynnwood Friday

Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of firing at a vehicle and then carjacking it Friday afternoon outside Lamps Plus on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. According to witnesses, a shirtless man parked his RV in the parking lot of Lamps Plus in Lynnwood around 2:40 p.m. Friday, then proceeded to wander into traffic waving a gun.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Massive Search Launched For Missing 4-Year-Old At Silver Lake

Editor’s Update 7:30 AM: Everett Police report the body of a child matching the description of the missing girl was recovered around 2:30 AM after being spotted in the water by a citizen. Everett Police Lieutenant Karen White tells MyEverettNews.com foul play is not suspected. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the victim. Thornton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake will be open to the public today. Note: There are no lifeguards at Silver Lake and haven’t been for seven years. Back in 2015 the City of Everett eliminated the lifeguard program at Silver Lake Due to budget cuts.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police searching missing man

Everett police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for 11 days as of Wednesday, the police department announced. James Johnson is in his fifties, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. If...
q13fox.com

1 killed after car crashes into guardrail in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. - One person is dead after a car crashed into a guardrail early Friday morning in Spanaway. The crash happened before 1:00 a.m. on State Route 7 where it splits with State Route 507. According to the Washington State Patrol, three people were trapped when a car crashed...
SPANAWAY, WA
kirklandreporter.com

JUDGED BY XII: Examining Auburn police officer’s grim tattoos

This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Human remains of missing 56-year-old woman found in U-District

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a woman’s remains were found in a greenbelt Monday near the University of Washington, Seattle police said. At 2:30 p.m., University of Washington police contacted Seattle police to help investigate human remains that were discovered in a greenbelt belonging to the university near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested as Tacoma looks to crack down on illegal street racing

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police announced the arrest of three men as a part of the city's effort to crack down on illegal street racing. According to police, the three suspects were involved in "street racing takeover events" in Pierce and King Counties over the last two weeks. One of...
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Warren Avenue and Eighth Street. Shortly before the accident, a police officer and witnesses had seen a pair of motorcyclists speeding southbound on Warren Avenue. The officer turned around to start a traffic stop and found the crash scene.
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

