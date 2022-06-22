Pound council approves budget

June 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported more information about a storm that had recently occurred in Johnson City. Information about that particular storm was initially reported in this column yesterday. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of June 25, readers learned that “Two children of J. B. Lady, aged 6 and 9 years, a girl and a boy, were knocked down by the lightning which struck the Lady residence yesterday afternoon during the severe storm. When Mr. Lady got home he found his children nearly prostrated with fright and the severe shock. The little girl’s lip was severely cut and bruised and she is scarcely able to walk. The supposition is that the child fell against a piece of furniture when the shock came.”

