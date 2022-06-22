ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound, VA

Pound council approves budget

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUND — Pound Town Council approved a budget Tuesday with nine days to spare. The council voted 5-0 at its regular June meeting to approve the $370,248 budget after no one made any comment during a public hearing. The budget matches anticipated revenues, with $187,940 in general fund...

Johnson City Press

Wise County budget heads to final vote July 1

WISE – The draft 2022-23 Wise County budget drew few comments Friday after a scheduled Board of Supervisors public hearing. Representatives of the Wise County school system and Frontier Health thanked the board for their funding in the budget, while county resident Walter Crouse said he was skeptical of the budget’s revenue projections due to national economic conditions.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County leaders approve new county budget

Washington County commissioners approved a new $50 million general fund budget on Thursday that includes a minimum cost-of-living adjustment of 5% for county employees. The budget was adopted by a 12-1-2 vote, with Commissioner Robbie Tester voting “no” and Commissioners Larry Cate and Steven Light absent. The new fiscal year is set to begin on July 1.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Airport, Ballad set to host employment events

KINGSPORT — Two local employers are looking to recruit employees this week. Ballad Health and Tri-Cities Airport Authority will host two separate employment events in Kingsport and Blountville this week. Ballad will host a hiring event on Tuesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holston Valley...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Panel reports on its efforts to increase diversity and equity in Johnson City Schools

Johnson City Schools’ Committee for Equity recently reported to the Board of Education on their work to increase diversity and equity in the school system. When the committee first met several years ago, they identified four major areas where Johnson City Schools needed to focus their efforts toward increasing diversity and equity. These categories, as presented to the board by the schools’ Director of Human Resources Lee Patterson, included leadership, professional development, relationships and curriculum.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Community Foundation helping county residents with life literacy skills

The Washington County Community Foundation has been quietly helping improve the lives of Washington County residents for nearly 30 years now. The foundation began in 1994 as the Harris Fund for Washington County. Twenty years later, the foundation became known as the Washington County Community Foundation. Since its beginning, the foundation has sponsored a number of projects with the goal of helping Washington County residents.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Scott County Economic Development Authority concerned by New Peoples Bank outage

GATE CITY — Like others throughout the region this week, the Scott County Economic Development Authority has seen the impact of the recent New People’s Bank outage. On Wednesday, June 22, the Scott County EDA unanimously opted to authorize Chairman Roger Fraysier and EDA Director John Kilgore to pursue proposals from two to three other banks regarding accounts for the EDA.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
washcova.com

Washington County, VA Notice of Public Hearing

The Board of Supervisors of Washington County, Virginia, hereby gives notice of its intent to conduct a public hearing at its meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard regarding a proposed ordinance titled:. Ordinance to revise Washington County Code Section 58-84...
WASHINGTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Getting people where they need to go: Mountain Empire Transit a test case for state transportation planning

BIG STONE GAP – Thirty-eight years ago, Mountain Empire Older Citizens was trying to help senior citizens get to the organization’s feeding and socialization programs. Starting with a few white vans and a combination of volunteer and paid employees, that effort has grown into a full-sized regional public transit system – Mountain Empire Transit – with service across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and the city of Norton.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Part of Kingsport Greenbelt closed for repairs

KINGSPORT — A section of the Kingsport Greenbelt will be closed on Thursday from Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive. City officials said major sidewalk and Greenbelt resurfacing repairs will be completed during this time. According to the city, the estimated time of closure is weather dependent and may...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 26-July 2)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources. • The Library Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, in the Eastman...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
internewscast.com

Pound, Va. home blocked by coal mine runoff | WJHL

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — An elderly person’s home is inaccessible after runoff from a coal mine that closed nearly 50 years ago filled a culvert in front of the home, Virginia Energy reports. The state agency has declared an abandoned mine emergency and hopes a contractor will be able to construct a new culvert and replace a damaged bridge within a few days.
POUND, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 26

June 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported more information about a storm that had recently occurred in Johnson City. Information about that particular storm was initially reported in this column yesterday. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of June 25, readers learned that “Two children of J. B. Lady, aged 6 and 9 years, a girl and a boy, were knocked down by the lightning which struck the Lady residence yesterday afternoon during the severe storm. When Mr. Lady got home he found his children nearly prostrated with fright and the severe shock. The little girl’s lip was severely cut and bruised and she is scarcely able to walk. The supposition is that the child fell against a piece of furniture when the shock came.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Local businesses help agencies through Week of Caring

United Way’s Week of Caring recently offered help to local agencies throughout Kingsport. According to the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Week of Caring extended throughout the Model City with 80 recent service projects involving more than 1,000 volunteers. The Kingsport Chamber painted exam rooms at Friends In Need, Keep Kingsport Beautiful saw assistance from AEP and Eastman Credit Union with a Greenbelt clean-up, the City of Kingsport painted at Sullivan House and more. Local companies and organizations, such as AEP, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee, Eastman Credit Union, and more provided maintenance services, landscaping, painting, deep cleaning, and several other projects throughout the community as part of United Way's Week of Caring.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Riding the bus – Mountain Empire Transit

NORTON – Mountain Empire Transit driver Judy Horne rolled up to her scheduled METGo! stop a few minutes early Monday for the first of a week-long series of ride-alongs by the Kingsport Times News. Horne was one of eight MET drivers across the system’s three basic services who help...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Kingsport Beautiful winners for June named

Keep Kingsport Beautiful presented the June Beautification Awards at the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Tuesday night. Residential winners were Mike and Linda Patrick, 1608 Maple Ridge Court; Brian and Jamie Givens, 3141 London Road; Carol Woodard, 1309 Pine Street; Tony and Renee Messina, 1105 Devonshire Court; Johnny and Kathy Compton, 2209 Sherwood Road; David and Doris Lawson, 2617 Rivermont Circle; and Steve Fry and Melissa Smith, 4809 Preston Park Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough Days brings good times, MoonPies to Tennessee's oldest town

Next weekend, downtown Jonesborough will be the place for MoonPies, live music, fireworks and more. The annual Jonesborough Days Festival will take place July 2 and 3 on Main Street, right in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse. Little Miss Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Days Festival will host the Little...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Three city parking lots to be closed starting Friday

The City of Kingsport will begin work on three city parking lots located at 102 Shelby Street, 420 Cherokee Street and all Renaissance Center lots at 1200 East Center Street on Frida at 7 a.m. through Thursday June 30. Precision Pavement Markings, LLC will be the contractor performing the work...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dollar General grant aids mission of Betsy Book Bus

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System has announced the award of a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to the Betsy Book Bus. The Summer Reading Grant provides funding to help with the expansion of summer reading programs. Dollar General’s commitment to literacy began with J.L. Turner,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New Peoples Bank: Multiple services back in operation

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – After the loss of several critical services due to an unexplained “network incident”, New Peoples Bank staff informed customers that many were brought back online Sunday. According to a tweet from the bank chain, all branch locations are open for business — both inside and drive-thru. Online and mobile banking was […]
HONAKER, VA

