Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Breaks Down New Movie's Place In Manga's Canon

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters across Japan, and the producer behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero cleared up questions about how the movie fits into the canon from the manga releases! When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was first announced, it was revealed that Akira Toriyama...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel Releases Official Updated MCU Timeline

Marvel has released an official update Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to coincide with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel on Disney+. There's also the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters – but of course, Marvel won't confirm anything about that film's timeline until it's already out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Boys Makes Major Change to a Character's Backstory

The Boys has revealed a major change to the backstory and origin of a key character in the series. All along, Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) closest ally and teammate has been Marvin T. Milk – aka, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). MM's reasons for hating "supes" has been as personal as Butcher's – though what specific reasons he's had for this burning revenge have remained secret – until now. The Boys' infamous "Herogasm" episode threw a lot at us, but amidst all the super-porn and carnage from the biggest tag-team battle the show has done, we also learn a key piece of Mother's Milk's origin.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Creator Shares Official Art of Piccolo and Cell's New Forms

Dragon Ball Super has welcomed its latest movie over in Japan, and it won't be long before fans around the world get to see what the comeback has in store. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to revisit some of the franchise's biggest moments, and its creator Akira Toriyama kept a close eye on all the film's twists. And just weeks after its debut, the creator has peeled back some major spoilers about the movie.
COMICS
PC Magazine

Doctor Strange Doubles Down on the Disney+ Streaming Content Slop

In 2008, Marvel Studios began to blur the line between movies and comic books with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nick Fury’s cameo in Iron Man promised to bring together characters from previously disconnected films into a single saga driven by a shared continuity. And it worked! The MCU has legions of fans, from comic book veterans to total newcomers, and it consistently rakes in billions at the box office.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem's Lose Yourself

WWE's Alexa Bliss is in the hunt for the Money in the Bank briefcase and a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship, and while that may take up most of her time these days, she still found some to deliver a performance of one of Eminem's classic songs. Bliss' husband Ryan Cabrera is headlining the festival alongside The Spin Doctors, and at one point Bliss was on stage as Cabrera started playing the song on guitar. That's when Bliss started rapping the verse, and she knocked it out of the park. You can watch how it all unfolded in the video below (courtesy of @Chasefletcher18)
WWE
Daily Mail

Chris Pratt reacts to controversy over him being cast as Mario in Super Mario Bros. film as he's not of Italian heritage

Chris Pratt opened up on the discussion of his landing the role of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, as he's not of Italian heritage. The Minnesota native, 43, spoke with Variety Wednesday about the notion some people could be put off by the accent he uses to play the famed video game plumber, as a number of people took to social media last fall skeptical of the casting decision.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Russo Brothers Hint at Chris Evans' MCU Return as Wolverine

Chris Evans reunites with Marvel's Russo Brothers in the latest Netflix film, The Gray Man. Fans would witness an unusual role for Evans as he is now set to play the antagonist Lloyd Hansen. Although Evans played two iconic Marvel characters throughout his lifelong career, the Russos believe that he could return to the MCU as X-Men's Wolverine.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Potentially Teased by Nintendo Store

Rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation for this coming week have grown even stronger thanks to a recent development associated with the Nintendo Store. For multiple weeks now, it has been reported and expected that Nintendo would hold its latest Direct showcase before June comes to a close. And while Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that this will actually be the case, a new move associated with the company may have just indicated that a Direct is definitely about to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES

