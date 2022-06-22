ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Shooting That Killed 1 Near Fontana Fast Food Restaurant Tied to Undercover Investigation

By Maggie More
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a police shooting and pursuit in Fontana that the city's police now say was tied to an undercover investigation into illegal assault weapon sales. Several hours after the incident occurred at a fast food restaurant, the Eastbound 10 Freeway in the Redlands area of San Bernardino...

NBC Los Angeles

Shooting Involving Minivan on 110 Freeway Under Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting took place on the 110 freeway north of the 105, and involved a white minivan. At least four bullet holes were counted and witnesses say at least one person was rushed to a local hospital. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Lancaster

A hit-and-run crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle late Saturday night in Lancaster left a man dead, and police are looking for the driver involved. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was crossing Avenue I near 7th Street East, outside of a crosswalk around 9:40 p.m.
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Union Fire forces mandatory evacuations in Jurupa Valley

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A fire broke out near a residential community in the Riverside area Saturday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations as crews battle the blaze. Initial reports of a fire came just before 4 p.m. Saturday, near Indian Camp Road and Candlelight Drive in Jurupa Valley, while another fire broke out just over a mile away near Clay Street and General Road, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, dubbed the Union Fire, has burned approximately 110 acres with no containment.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Beaumont in March 2020. Leo Miguel Delara, 45, was shot and killed at a home along the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the City of Beaumont on March 18, 2020. Officers found Delara and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. He The post Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Union Fire' Prompts Evacuations in Jurupa Valley

An approximately 95 acre fire in Riverside County has prompted evacuations on Saturday, Cal Fire said. The fire, which was originally called the "Candle Fire" but then updated to the "Union Fire," is 0% contained. A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcyclist Killed In A Crash On Southbound I-15 In The Cajon Pass Saturday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person on a motorcycle was killed after crashing into an SUV in the Cajon Pass on Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 8:48am, Saturday June 25, 2022. It was located on southbound Interstate 15 about two miles after Cleghorn Road exit in the Blue Cut area. The vehicles involved according to the CHP traffic log were a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and a white Kia SUV.

